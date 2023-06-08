2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Bikes Shown with New 117 Engine and Lots of Extras to Drool Over

At the end of April 2023, American bike maker Harley-Davidson previewed two new Custom Vehicle Operations models. What that meant was that the mighty CVO would return for the year of the company's centenary with new interpretations of the Street Glide and Road Glide motorcycles.
I know, many of you will say CVO versions of these two bikes we've seen before, and you'd be right. That means Harley had to do something truly extraordinary with the two machines to rise up to the hype it created two months ago.
This week, the American company finally pulled the wraps off the two models and spilled all the details. And from where the company is standing, it seems like the two new CVOs do live up to the hype, coming into this world with a new take on design, several features that are most likely to impress the crowds, and a new variant of the mighty Milwaukee-Eight engine that's stunning even on paper.
We'll be talking about the two new CVO machines extensively today, so brace yourself as we start diving into what the bikes are all about with a general look at both of them.
We'll start with the design of the rides, more precisely with the elements the two bikes share. Starting up front, a quick look at the photos provided by Harley will reveal a trimmed front fender, made so in a bid to make more of the wheel visible and enhance the elegance of the ride.
Further back, the light steel fuel tank (capable of holding 6 gallons/23 liters of fuel) looks to have been stretched a bit, and it's perfectly integrated from a visual standpoint with the side covers.
It's the front end of the bike though where most of the design changes have been performed, more precisely when it comes to the fairing that sets the two apart. For the Street Glide, Harley went for an all-new batwing, one customers will never get on other, non-CVO bikes.
The fairing still has the T shape we're used to from other Street Glides, but it now boasts integrated and more pronounced undercuts beneth the LED headlight. This makes the two-wheeler look much more aggressive than it otherwise would. Separately, the turn signals, also LEDs, are now integrated into the lamp elements, making the front end look a lot simpler.
On the Road Glide front, the fairing has been aggressively restyled, now boasting a more pronounced sharknose. A single LED headlight is installed up front, but it lights up in a way that makes one mistake it for a twin one. The turn signals are integrated into the main lamp as well.
The connection to the ground is made by means of something Harley calls Combo Cast Laced wheels. The cast-aluminum one at the front is 19 inches in diameter, and supported by an inverted fork, while the one at the rear comes in at 18 inches. Because of the laced spoke design, the tires can support a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).
It's a brand new variant of Milwaukee-Eight engine that makes them wheels spin, one that will be exclusive to the two CVO models introduced this week. Officially designated as the Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121, the powerplant is supposed to provide more power and torque than the 117 (by eight and 9.5 percent, respectively), while at the same time letting out an "intoxicating” exhaust tone.
Not the biggest engine of its kind available (that title goes to the 131 crate engine for touring models), the new 1,977cc Milwaukee-Eight comes, like its name says, with Variable Valve Timing that "broadens the overall powerband, improves torque management and enhances efficiency." In numbers, the powerplant is up to five percent more fuel efficient than the 117 engine of the same family with a standard drive cycle.
The 45-degree V-Twin's power levels are rated at 115 horsepower and 139 lb. ft. of torque at 4,500 and 3,000 rpm, respectively. The output is controlled by means of a 6-speed Cruise Drive transmission.
Inhaling is taken care of by means of an airbox with a 4-liter volume, 50 percent more than in the Heavy Breather used on previous CVO-handled engines. At the opposite end, the exhaust system comes with a 4.5-inch muffler (up from 4 inches).
On the infotainment front, the CVO Street Glide brings to the table a new breed of tech, built around something called Skyline OS. The UI comes as a TFT color touch screen, the "most tech-forward display ever offered for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle." The 12.3-inch screen replaces all analog instruments and many of the switches present on previous versions of the Street Glide, and can run apps from both Android and Apple smartphones. A headset for music and calls is included in the package.
The American market will get the two new CVO models in July, for prices starting at $42,999. Two color choices are available, the standard Dark Platinum with Bright Smoked Satin, and the optional Whiskey Neat/Raven Metallic.
A taste of both motorcycles will be offered by the bike maker during the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival taking place in mid-July in Milwaukee.
At the rear, the main elements of the CVOs, the saddlebags, have been made in such a way as to match the fairing, and have more room than before to house speakers and the rider's cargo.
The suspension system fitted on the 2023 CVO Street Glide comprises a 47 mm Showa inverted fork with 4.6 inches (117 mm) of travel at the front and shock absorbers of the same make, with 3 inches (76 mm of travel), at the rear. Stopping power for the bike comes courtesy of Brembo hardware.
For the first time in this range of CVO models, Harley is offering selectable ride modes. Choosing one or the other affects anything from power delivery to traction control, and there are four of them to choose from: Road Mode, Sport Mode, Rain Mode, and Custom Mode. With some exceptions, switching between either of them can be done while the bike is both stationary or in motion.
