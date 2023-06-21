Tesla's NACS Gets a Boost As Texas Now Requires Charging Stations To Include Plug

Tesla scored victory after victory as carmakers and service providers adopted the North American Charging Standard (NACS). Still, things are only getting sweeter as Texas now requires charging networks to include both NACS and CCS if they want to be part of a state program to electrify highways using federal dollars.

The battle between the Combined Charging Standard (CCS) and the North American Charging Standard (NACS) is heading for an abrupt end as more and more companies adopt Tesla's plug. It might be the fastest for an industry standard to be demoted to the "and others" category. As the dominant EV player and the owner of the largest DC fast-charging network in North America and the world, Tesla had no problems convincing others to adopt its own standard after it open-sourced it last year.

The adoption rate accelerates exponentially, making the outsider NACS the new national standard in record time. The latest event is Texas's decision to mandate charging networks to include both NACS and CCS if they want to access state programs. Texas Department of Transportation announced that Ford, GM, and Rivian adopting NACS changed the requirements for Phase 1 of a state program to electrify highways using federal dollars. DC fast chargers are now required to feature one CCS and one NACS connector to qualify.

Texas's decision deals a blow to the Biden administration's efforts to make the CCS the dominant charging standard in the US and will likely be followed by other states. According to Reuters, California, Iowa, and Michigan are also reviewing the shift in the charging market. At least one other state is considering giving applicants bonus points on applications if they include the Tesla charging port. From here, it will snowball into an avalanche, as charging networks must comply to access subsidies.

Earlier this year, the US Department of Transportation said that charging networks must provide CCS compatibility to be eligible for up to $7.5 billion in federal funding. The administration aims to build high-speed chargers on 7,500 miles (12,000 km) of the nation's busiest highways. Still, the new development might change things significantly. States are responsible for managing the federal money offered through this program, and they can make up their own guidelines as long as they meet minimum federal standards

This strongly incentivizes charging networks to adopt NACS as soon as possible. I'm sure Electrify America, one of the US's leading DC fast-charging station operators, will soon announce adopting NACS. EA was founded by Volkswagen in the wake of the Dieselgate scandal and is seen as the most reluctant to adopt NACS. Volkswagen is also quiet about the chances of switching to NACS, although both could happen simultaneously. So far, Stellantis, Hyundai-Kia, and Mercedes-Benz are also evaluating NACS and might consider switching.