Harley-Davidson Dark Magic Has the Back of a Dragon, Extras Are Not Very Expensive

After years and years of growing in importance for motorcycle fans all over the world, the custom bike industry is now as solid as they get. What that means is that there are now established garages playing in this industry, names everybody knows and many turn to to have their projects made real.
It also means newcomers, but also crews from places not traditionally associated with motorcycle making, may have a hard time getting at the big boy's table, no matter how much talent they throw into their builds. Yet that isn't stopping some people from trying, and who can blame them: talented hands need all the freedom they need to express themselves.
One such group of people goes by the name Killer Custom. They're based in Lithuania, in Europe, and from there they offer both custom parts for other shops and customers trying to personalize their Harley-Davidsons, but also some in-house modified American motorcycles.
In all, the Killer Custom portfolio presently counts just six models. We've already covered five of them these past few weeks, and it's now time for a look at the final one, the so-called Dark Magic.
The bike is based on a 2021 Heritage Classic, and for some reason it's described by its maker as a "fire-breathing monster." Maybe it's because of the way the body parts are painted and how the luxurious seat up on the frame looks - combined and from afar, the two elements kind of make one feel they are looking at the back of some dragon.
The motorcycle retains all the original lines of the Heritage, but brings them a tad further, while making sure it is not exaggerating them too much. That's possible thanks to the careful use of aftermarket body parts, including the front and rear fenders (both of them a tad larger and more imposing than the original ones), and a black frame spoiler.
The stance of the Heritage may look a bit different from stock, and for all intents and purposes it is. That's because the two-wheeler is at the receiving end of front and rear lowering kits, bringing the ride closer to the ground by up to two inches.
Elsewhere, aftermarket covers were installed wherever the bike allowed, and new lights, mirrors, and turn signals were fitted. We're not told anything about any mechanical upgrade, so chances are the engine is the stock one, only now breathing through an aftermarket exhaust of undisclosed made.
As for the cost of the Dark Magic, Killer Custom only shares how much the smaller bits that went into the ride cost, and combined that would be close to 3,200 euros. In dollars, that's 3,500, and even if that amount does not include the exhaust, man-hours, or beautiful paint job, still remains well into the affordable realm.
