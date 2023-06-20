Bultracker 04 Siebla Is a Custom Birthday Gift for a Harley-Davidson Dealership

In a number of cases, Harley-Davidson dealerships across the European continent are also the places where some American-made two-wheelers get modified. That's because the most prominent such businesses also have a customization component, and that business model seems to be going very well over there.
The majority of Harley partners however just limit themselves to selling Milwaukee machines, so when they want something special done, they have to turn to outside help. That's what a dealership called Siebla and located in Spain's Malaga did, and that's how the Harley-Davidson Bultracker 04 Siebla was born.
The bike was originally a 2005 Harley-Davidson Sportster 883, but was turned into a scrambler-type build by a local crew we know as Lord Drake. Not a very popular type of conversion over in the U.S., scramblers are still all the craze in Europe, and entire bloodlines of such creations have come to light over the years.
Lord Drake, for instance, has tens on bikes made this way, and some of them are so similar to one another they've been included in their own distinct families. The Bultracker line, for instance, also includes the 13 and 17, both of them bikes made for other European Harley dealers, but also the 47 which we discussed at the beginning of the year.
Like all others in the range, the 04 goes for a more retro look than what we're used to seeing even from Lord Drake. The whole point of the build was to create a ride that reminds of off-road motorcycles of old, and by the looks of it, the end result is not far from that at all.
First up, both wheels have been replaced with custom ones, shod in tires capable of handling not-so-friendly terrain. The wheel at the front is 21 inches in size, while the one at the rear comes at an appropriate 18 inches. Both are supported by modified suspension gear: there is an air suspension system at the back, and the original gear, only modified, at the front, making the bike look taller than it used to. Above each wheel custom-made metal fenders can be seen.
The frame of the original Sportster was modified a bit to make room for a restyled fuel tank and a home-brewed seat. Inside it, the bike's original engine can be found, now breathing through an aftermarket air filter and a Vance & Hines 2-in-1 exhaust system.
When all the modifications were over, the build was wrapped in two colors, mostly, red wine candy and silver. The number 04 can be seen on its sides, and it's meant to represent the fourth anniversary of the Harley-Davidson dealership which had this two-wheeler made back in 2016.
The cost of the build is not known, but if you find it interesting enough, you should know Lord Drake can have it made for anyone, provided they are willing to wait up to 60 days for the end product.
