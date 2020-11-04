Volvo's Advanced Air Cleaner Technology Brings Healthy Air Inside the Cabin

Tesla Model X and Mercedes-AMG G 63 Join Six Other SUVs in Huge Off-Road Test

The Swedish carmaker has made a name for itself by creating cars that are extremely safe and offer passengers the highest level of comfort. Its latest innovation focuses on providing the occupants with improved air quality inside the cabin. 9 photos



The name Volvo (which basically means 'I roll' in Latin) was initially destined for a special series of ball bearing manufactured for the American market but ended up being used as the trademark for the Swedish manufacturer’s automobiles.



The first car they produced was the OV 4, which left the assembly line on 14 April 1927. Since then, Volvo cars have managed to set new standards in terms of luxury, comfort, and safety.



The latest innovation promises to revolutionize the industry once again, by providing a cutting-edge air quality system that will allow owners to breathe clean and healthy air inside their new Volvos.







PM 2.5 is a widely used measure for air quality that indicates the amount of fine particulate matter in the air. On a global scale, many urban environments suffer from PM 2.5 values that exceed recommended levels by the World Health Organization.



One country in particular has had problems with poor air quality for decades and is making huge efforts to manage and reduce the PM 2.5 values in their cities.



China, home to the Geely Holding Group,











This will optimize the air quality inside the vehicle, minimizing potentially adverse health issues that are associated with air pollution.



Owners of Volvos that feature this technology will be able to use the Volvo On Call smartphone app to schedule an extra cleaning cycle of the cabin air ahead of a journey. The app also provides information about the actual PM2.5 levels inside the cabin before and after cleaning.







Moreover,



The company also works with a variety of institutes and universities on innovative projects related to material use and the development and implementation of allergy-free environments inside its cars.



A special team of odor assessors, internally known as The Noses, rigorously tests individual components as well as complete cars for odor emissions.



