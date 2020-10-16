Volvo Tuner Derestricts Swedish Automaker's Speed Limiter

March 2019 is when Volvo announced one of "the most ambitious safety visions in the automotive industry." As a brief refresher, the Swedish automaker owned by a Chinese conglomerate decided to limit the top speed of cars and crossovers to 180 kph, which translates to 112 mph in the United States and the United Kingdom.
An electronic nanny governed by a few lines of code, the speed limiter can be defeated by changing those lines of code to the velocity that you want. Heico Sportiv, a German tuner specialized in all things Volvo, did exactly that.
e.motion V-max Increase is how the upgrade is called, and Heico Sportiv is much obliged to unlock the previous top speed of a multitude of models. These range from the compact XC40 to the 60 and 90 series, including the mid-size XC90 utility vehicle with the plug-in hybrid powertrain option.
The pricing, however, varies a lot.
The most affordable e.motion is available online from 1,290 euros the XC90 tops 1,790 euros or $2,100 at current exchange rates. Let those numbers sink in, then try to imagine where you could drive a Volvo at more than 180 kph.
Only the Autobahn comes to mind, and even the German high-speed road network has limitations in the guise of speed restrictions in certain zones. The current generation of Volvo cars and crossovers aren’t exactly good for tracking either, rendering the Heico Sportiv upgrade a bit pointless.
When Volvo announced the speed limitation with great pomp and circumstance, the automaker explained this decision through the Vision 2020 plan. The key point is that “no one should be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo by 2020,” but that’s impossible to achieve in practice.
You have to take into account that few people can survive a crash at that speed, all-new Volvo or anyhting else with five stars from the Euro NCAP for driver and passenger safety. But most importantly, texting while driving and driving under the influence haven’t been addressed by the speed limiter.
