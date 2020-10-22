Electric Volvo XC40 MSRP Announced, Prepare At Least $53,990

Electric crossovers are increasingly popular in the United States of America, and the undisputed leader in this segment comes from Tesla. $49,990 is how much the Model Y Long Range with the dual-motor drivetrain costs, and it offers 326 miles (525 kilometers) at most.
The newest contender to the throne is the XC40 Recharge from Volvo, and at $53,990 before the federal tax credit, it’s good value at first glance. You’re also treated to a load of goodies as standard, including a power sunroof with a power sunshade and an Android-powered infotainment system with “unprecedented personalization, improved levels of intuitiveness, and embedded Google technology and services.”
Standard equipment also includes 19-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, four USB-C ports, and safety features like the BLIS with Steer Assist, Cross Traffic Alert with Autobrake, and all that jazz. However, customers who want adaptive cruise control have to pony up $1,300 for the Advanced Package.
Optional extras that don’t make too much sense at this price point don’t stop here, oh no! If you want an energy-saving heat pump – which is standard for the Tesla Model Y – the Swedish automaker is charging $350. Even though Volvo mentions that it “extends battery range,” the XC40 Recharge with the better heat pump is pretty mediocre.
As you already know from the Environmental Protection Agency’s website, the e-crossover is rated at 208 miles (355 kilometers) from a 78-kWh battery. The energy consumption is also horrendous at 43 kWh per 100 miles, but most importantly, Volvo doesn’t mention a thing about range in the press release at the end of this story.
Make no mistake about it; the Swedes could’ve done better. The same can be said about the Polestar 2 that can’t do better than 233 miles (375 kilometers) even though it’s widely considered as the closest competitor to the Tesla Model 3. As a brief refresher, the Standard Range Plus with rear-wheel drive offers 263 miles (423 kilometers) while the Long Range with AWD levels up to 353 miles (568 kilometers).
If it were your $60k, would you take the Volvo or the Tesla home?
