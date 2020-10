Electric Volvo XC40 MSRP Announced, Prepare At Least $53,990

kWh

The newest contender to the throne is the XC40 Recharge from Volvo, and at $53,990 before the federal tax credit, it’s good value at first glance. You’re also treated to a load of goodies as standard, including a power sunroof with a power sunshade and an Android-powered infotainment system with “unprecedented personalization, improved levels of intuitiveness, and embedded Google technology and services.”Standard equipment also includes 19-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, four USB-C ports, and safety features like the BLIS with Steer Assist, Cross Traffic Alert with Autobrake, and all that jazz. However, customers who want adaptive cruise control have to pony up $1,300 for the Advanced Package.Optional extras that don’t make too much sense at this price point don’t stop here, oh no! If you want an energy-saving heat pump – which is standard for the Tesla Model Y – the Swedish automaker is charging $350. Even though Volvo mentions that it “extends battery range,” the XC40 Recharge with the better heat pump is pretty mediocre.As you already know from the Environmental Protection Agency’s website, the e-crossover is rated at 208 miles (355 kilometers) from a 78-battery. The energy consumption is also horrendous at 43 kWh per 100 miles, but most importantly, Volvo doesn’t mention a thing about range in the press release at the end of this story.Make no mistake about it; the Swedes could’ve done better. The same can be said about the Polestar 2 that can’t do better than 233 miles (375 kilometers) even though it’s widely considered as the closest competitor to the Tesla Model 3. As a brief refresher, the Standard Range Plus with rear-wheel drive offers 263 miles (423 kilometers) while the Long Range withlevels up to 353 miles (568 kilometers).If it were your $60k, would you take the Volvo or the Tesla home?