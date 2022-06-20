Volvo Makes New Jersey Its EV Training and Charging Hub for the Americas

Volvo is making New Jersey its EV training and charging hub for the Americas and will build a new technical center, plus 50 charging stations at the company’s headquarters in Mahwah. This new facility, opening in March 2023, will enable the Swedish carmaker to better support its network of retailers and service technicians in the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America.
The so-called Volvo Car Americas Technical and Training Center will house a multi-vehicle workshop, as well as classrooms where service technicians will be taught the latest diagnostic and service techniques so that they can better understand Volvo’s plug-in hybrid and battery electric models.
The building will also feature a 15-kW solar panel system, high efficiency HVAC and an EV charging infrastructure. Volvo will install no fewer than 50 charging stations on the 20-acre property, catering to both employees and visitors who drive PHEVs and EVs.
“We are so proud to be expanding our Volvo Car Americas footprint in Mahwah,” said Volvo Americas boss Anders Gustafsson. “As we continue down the path to become the fastest transformer in the industry, this beautiful new facility anchored around sustainability will further train and educate our retailers and service technicians from across the region on our electrified future.”
Meanwhile, Congressman Josh Gottheimer had this to say about Volvo’s investment in his state: “To make sure North Jersey is ready to tackle future energy needs, I’ve been laser-focused on setting up access to clean, renewable energy systems, as well as a reliable and efficient EV charging infrastructure. That’s why I fought to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and bring thousands of EV chargers to Jersey, and why I’m excited to help Volvo Cars break ground on fifty new EV chargers and a new technical training facility.”
Volvo has a long history in New Jersey, having established its first ever U.S. headquarters in Newark back in 1956, before moving to Rockleigh in 1964 – where they returned in 2008. Since 2020, they’ve relocated to a larger building right by Route 17 in Mahwah.
