Volvo Krigare Rendering Would Do Sweden Proud as Its Four-Door Coupe Flagship

EV

Models such as the S90, V90, redesigned XC90, as well as anything wearing the Polestar logo, all serve as proof that you can reinvent yourself as a car manufacturer in less than a decade if money isn’t an issue. Volvo has never been quite as competitive with the likes of BMW, Mercedes or Audi as it stands today.Of course, the Swedes still haven’t manufactured something that can challenge flagshipsedans such as the Tesla Model S (with the Polestar 2 acting as a direct Model 3 rival), and while the Polestar Precept concept is a tasty sign of things to come, we’d also like to see something with a Volvo badge.This is where Tomas Zumalakarregui comes in, an independent designer who decided to draw up his own Volvo-badged four-door coupe EV, which he then named the Krigare – meaning “Warrior” in both Swedish and Norwegian. According to him, the Krigare was envisioned for the year 2024, featuring an elegant exterior design with “technical and fluid surfaces” plus a small thermal motor acting as a range extender.It measures 4.8 meters (189 inches) in length and 1.35 meters (53.1 inches) in height, meaning that it wouldn’t be as long, nor tall, as the Volvo S90 sedan The body was designed with a powerful shoulder line that runs from just above the front wheel arch all the way to the trunk area, while “controlled transitions between surfaces create smooth, attractive reflections.”Also, judging by the rear door handles' placement, it’s obvious that this car has suicide doors, just like a Rolls-Royce. A neat touch, and one that suddenly doesn’t seem so “wild” after Tesla already had the nerve to introduce gull-wing doors on the Model X We would also like to point out that the render ditches Volvo’s ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlight graphics in favor of an even more aggressive-looking light signature. Now that’s what we call a bold statement.