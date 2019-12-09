autoevolution

2021 Volvo S90 and V90 Facelift Wear Useless Camouflage Winter Testing

9 Dec 2019
Arguably, every single Volvo model unveiled after Geely purchased the Swedish company has been a massive improvement from its predecessor, but the S90/V90 lineup is probably the best example.
Despite featuring transverse engines and an FWD-based architecture, they have similar premium proportions as their German RWD rivals from BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Together with the “Thor's hammer” headlamp design and Scandinavian minimalist interiors, the two models represent the best that Volvo has to offer nowadays.

That said, even best-sellers need refreshing from time to time, especially since both have been continuously built with the same design since 2016. To be officially unveiled in the first half of 2020, the revamped Volvo S90 and V90 are currently cold-weather testing near the Arctic Circle.

Since the original recipe appears to still work, we won't be seeing an entirely different car when the facelift comes out, with Volvo choosing to keep the exterior modifications to the minimum.

In fact, we don't even understand why engineers bothered to camouflage parts of the prototypes, drawing even more attention from spy photographers in the process. The only exterior differences will be found in the lower part of the bumpers and the taillights.

The main changes will be found inside, where a new infotainment system is expected to find its home, while most of the engine lineup will be completely revamped to feature the 48-volt mild-hybrid technology already used on the refreshed XC90 II and the XC60 crossovers.

Thanks to an integrated starter-generator that can either reduce engine load or simply boost it to offer better acceleration in certain driving scenarios, the facelifted S90 and V90 should feel slightly sportier in a straight line while offering improved fuel economy. Obviously, the T8 AWD Twin Engine version will still feature a plug-in hybrid setup.

New exterior and interior colors are also expected, with the upholstery and cockpit design to be slightly refreshed as well.
