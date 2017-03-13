Volvo Flaunts New Sedan In XC60 Safety Video

Following the completion of the 90 Series and the advent of the all-new XC60
, Volvo’s next step in revitalizing the range will see the Swedish brand breathe new life into the 40 Series. Rumor has it the XC40 will be the first to make its debut, with the V40 and S40 expected to follow suit. This fellow here, though, isn’t the all-new S40, nor the S60. And so, the question is: what is it anyway?
in a safety video for the second-generation XC60, the car pictured in the said clip and adjacent screenshots is nothing but a computer-generated image that combines the profile of the current S60 with a different rear end and a similarly different front fascia. Regarding the face, it’s easy to notice a pair of Thor’s Hammer headlights, which are different in design from those of the facelifted V40. Inside, the mystery gets even more puzzling.
The only screenshot of the cabin design reveals a small air vent integrated into the A-pillar, which is something the V40 facelift
doesn’t have. There is another air vent located to the left of the steering wheel, incorporated into the dashboard, which mirrors the design of the all-new XC60. However, Volvo’s second-generation XC60 doesn’t have vents built into the A-pillars.
Some people suggest that this CGI-ed sedan is a preview of the upcoming S60
, whereas other voices claim that it’s the S40. If you were to ask me, I’d say it’s neither of those. To my eyes, this car was created just for illustrative purposes, and that’s that until further notice from the Swedish manufacturer.
According to the latest rumors in the mill, the XC40 will be the next all-new Volvo that will step into the limelight. A particular report suggests that Auto Shanghai 2017 is the place where Volvo will unveil it, with the order books slated to open this fall. Inspired by the Concept 40.1
, the XC40 was caught testing by the shutterbugs only recently, looking very similar to the concept.
The 40.2 Concept, meanwhile, has yet to be spied, not even as a mule.