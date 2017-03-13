autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Volvo EV Incoming, Expect At Least 250 Miles Of Range

 
13 Mar 2017, 13:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Volvo’s head honcho said two years ago that by 2020, electrified vehicles would account for 10 percent of the automaker’s sales. Hakan Samuelsson also mentioned that the time is high for EVs to enter the mainstream, with an all-electric car of unknown shape and dimensions. All we know is, Volvo will start production of the mystery EV sometime in 2019, probably for model year 2020.
Following Mr. Samuelsson’s take on the matter, the chief executive officer of Volvo’s U.S. arm adds fuel to the fire. Speaking to Automotive News on the sidelines of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Lex Kerssemakers alluded to a range of 250+ miles, and a starting price between $35,000 and $40,000.

"Why are people reluctant to buy a full electric car?" said Mr. Kerssemakers. ”It's between the ears. It's that they believe there's not sufficient range,” the official answered his own question, and he’s got a point. Starting with this bit of intel, now is the moment for us to hypothesize about Volvo’s first-ever EV.

For starters, we know Volvo has the Modular Electrification Platform up its sleeve. Made official in broad terms at the SAE 2017 Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Technologies Symposium, the MEP acts as the building block for electric vehicles with "100 to 450 kW [136 to 612 PS or 134 to 603 hp] of propulsive power, with battery packs of up to 100 kWh in size.” To boot, Volvo also plans to introduce 48 mild hybrids in the nearest of futures.

That’s not saying much about the EV coming in 2019, doesn’t it? Well, the pricing should be a better indicator of what’s in the pipeline. But first, here’s something for you: how much does the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt cost? And how much does Tesla project the Model 3 to go for? Yup, they both range from $35k to $40k, and they’re both compact-ish in size. As for battery capacity, the minimum I’m willing to bet my two cents on is 60 kWh of juice.

Editor's note:

Volvo Concept 40.2 pictured (a.k.a. S40 sedan).
Volvo EV industry Volvo technology EV
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our VOLVO Testdrives:

VOLVO XC60 75
2016 VOLVO XC90 T679
2016 VOLVO XC9079
2015 Volvo S60 Drive-E74
VOLVO V40 Cross Country77
VOLVO S60 DRIVe 71
VOLVO S60 69
VOLVO C30 60
VOLVO XC60 70
VOLVO XC70 67