Volkswagen Updates ID.3 Hatchback Just Two and a Half Years After Its Launch

Volkswagen is addressing some of the sore spots of the ID.3 electric compact with a comprehensive update after only two and a half years on the market. Although the design has seen only small changes, in line with a mid-life refresh, the German carmaker speaks about “the second generation” of the model. Nevertheless, the new ID.3 is still the old ID.3, only with minor improvements.
It’s highly unusual for a legacy carmaker to revamp its signature model after two and a half years on the market. In the case of Volkswagen, this is almost unheard of. Volkswagen usually sticks with long production cycles for its main vehicles, and modifications are almost non-existent throughout their lives. The ID.3 is different, though, as it is probably the most criticized Volkswagen model in history.
The software problems are probably the worst part, but ID.3 owners have also bashed the German carmaker for many other issues. From interior materials to design choices and poor implementation of features, the ID.3 has annoyed its owners from day one. Volkswagen says the revamped model was tuned based on customer feedback and specifically names “improved material quality” as the headline. Nevertheless, there’s no word about the finicky touch controls being replaced by physical buttons or at least illuminated from behind to be visible at night.
As we’ve seen in previous teasers and spy pictures, the design has been slightly tweaked with a new front bumper, which also promises to improve aerodynamics. There’s a new light signature front and rear, with two-part taillights extending into the tailgate for the first time. The interior has been enhanced with softer materials, while the Artvelours Eco recycled material is used throughout. This contains 71% recycled plastics that would otherwise be disposed of as waste.
The most important changes have been operated to the user experience, with Volkswagen mentioning the revamped menus with the latest software version. An intelligent Electric Vehicle Route Planner is the new addition, offering more information about charging options. Most importantly, the ID.3 now supports Plug & Charge, meaning the vehicle authenticates itself and starts charging when the charging cable is plugged in. This is similar to how Tesla and the Supercharger network work.
The ID.3 now supports DC fast charging up to 170 kW, as opposed to 120 kW before. It’s a nice improvement, shortening the charging time to 30 minutes from 5% to 80%. The previous model needed 35 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%. Nevertheless, faster charging speed is only possible with the bigger 77-kWh battery installed in the Pro S models. The Pro models having a 58-kWh battery still charge at 120 kW, which is a bummer.
Apart from revamped driving assist systems, there are no other changes underneath the surface to grant ID.3 the right to call itself the second generation of the model. Volkswagen is assembling the ID.3 in Germany at its factories in Zwickau and Dresden. Starting in autumn 2023, the electric compact will also be built at Volkswagen’s main plant in Wolfsburg. It’s also when the refreshed model will begin shipping to customers.
