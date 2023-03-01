Volkswagen Updates ID.3 Hatchback Just Two and a Half Years After Its Launch

Volkswagen is addressing some of the sore spots of the ID.3 electric compact with a comprehensive update after only two and a half years on the market. Although the design has seen only small changes, in line with a mid-life refresh, the German carmaker speaks about “the second generation” of the model. Nevertheless, the new ID.3 is still the old ID.3, only with minor improvements.

26 photos Photo: Volkswagen | Edited