Volkswagen Recalls 10,000 ID.3 and ID.4 Units Due to Cell Defects

Volkswagen uses LG Energy Solution (LGES) cells in its ID family. After the Korean supplier had issues with the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric, it was a surprise that the electric cars from the German carmaker escaped them. To be fair, there is one documented fire with an ID.3 in Groningen, Netherlands. Volkswagen seems to be still investigating it. In the end, a new recall reveals the German automaker also had issues with its cells.