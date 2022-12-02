Volkswagen Considers Restyled ID.3 To Be a Second-Generation EV, Could Debut Autumn 2023

Saying a vehicle reached a new generation is frequently controversial. That usually happened with cars that used new platforms. If the changes were extensive enough, people could accept that even if the architecture was the same. With modular architectures, made to last way more than the previous ones, that is the standard (check the fifth-generation Prius), but Volkswagen exaggerated: it is calling the new ID.3 a “second-generation” EV.

9 photos