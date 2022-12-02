Volkswagen Considers Restyled ID.3 To Be a Second-Generation EV, Could Debut Autumn 2023

Saying a vehicle reached a new generation is frequently controversial. That usually happened with cars that used new platforms. If the changes were extensive enough, people could accept that even if the architecture was the same. With modular architectures, made to last way more than the previous ones, that is the standard (check the fifth-generation Prius), but Volkswagen exaggerated: it is calling the new ID.3 a “second-generation” EV.
From what the German company has shared so far, that is definitely not the case. At best, it is a midcycle refresh, which is also too early to happen in a vehicle that started reaching its first customers in September 2020. That usually takes three years to happen, which suggests it should occur around autumn 2023. Volkswagen decided its refreshed EV will arrive in spring, anticipating the expected change in six months.
The main change the EV will present – apart from the usual nip and tuck involving plastic components – is a new infotainment screen. It should kill the capacitive sliders and buttons, which will also be illuminated, but Volkswagen only said it would be bigger. Instead of the current 10 inches (25.4 centimeters), it will measure 12 in (30.5 cm).
Although it may seem that the German carmaker rushed changes in its entry-level EV to please more customers, demand is not an issue for the company. People ordering their ID.3s right now will only receive them in the fourth quarter of 2023. That is the main reason for Volkswagen to announce the changes so soon: to prevent customers from being surprised to get an updated vehicle.
That’s a wise policy: although most people may be pleased to get the latest car available, some may give up buying because they may prefer the current ID.3. If that is the case, they may go after used ones right now instead of waiting an entire year to make the same move. Besides Zwickau and Dresden, Volkswagen will also manufacture the car in Wolfsburg.
The refreshed ID.3 will come with “the latest software generation.” We believe the company is referring to IDS 3.0, which presents over-the-air (OTA) update capability, but that software may evolve until the new electric hatchback makes its premiere. Volkswagen seems to be particularly proud of Plug & Charge and the intelligent Electric Vehicle Route Planner – features that Tesla vehicles have offered for so long its owners do not even consider them an advantage until driving something else.
