2023 Volkswagen ID.3 Facelift Makes Spy Debut While Hiding Minor Updates

Almost four years after the assembly of the ID.3 kicked off, Volkswagen has started the road-testing phase of the facelifted iteration. The electric hatchback was recently spied in a premiere undergoing cold-weather testing, and since the updates will be very modest to say the least, they couldn’t be bothered by wrapping them up, or so it seems anyway.
A quick comparison between the outgoing VW ID.3 and the mid-cycle refresh reveals that the headlights appear to carry over, though we suspect they will at least feature new graphics. The front bumper is all-new, with the license plate positioned further down, and redesigned central air intake. It also has new vertical side vents, and what appears to be a slightly more pronounced apron. And don’t mind that light bar up front, because it is only there for the testing phase, and it won’t make its way to the final production version.
Nothing seems to have changed on the sides either, but then again, nothing should, because this is a facelift and not an entirely new generation. Nonetheless, we suspect that it will at least get new wheels, perhaps joined by fresh colors in the palette. Even with the snow partially covering up the back end, it is clear that the Wolfsburg automaker didn’t mess around with a winning recipe, as almost everything looks the same. Still, the bumper should be new, and the taillights will in all likelihood be part of the novelties. The model’s name is still being displayed in the center of the tailgate, below the corporate logo, and the roof still ends with a large spoiler that carries over.
Our spy photographers, who took these images just recently, state that the interior was fully covered up, and this probably means that it will get additional updates beyond the possible new upholstery and trim. Chances are that the infotainment system will be new, albeit retaining the tablet-like style, and they could update the digital instrument cluster as well. Other updates might revolve around the air vents, center console, and steering wheel, though this part is pure assumption and should be taken with the proverbial pinch of salt. We suspect that prototypes of the facelifted ID.3 will hit the road soon, and those may very well reveal some of these interior changes.
It is still unknown whether Volkswagen’s compact electric hatchback will get any powertrain updates, though revised or probably new battery packs should be included, with the obvious emphasis on increasing the car’s overall range. The facelifted ID.3 is due this spring, the automaker confirmed in early December, while releasing some official sketches, and it will likely start arriving at dealers in the coming months. The ID.3 GTX hot hatch will also join the regular models this year, with stiffer chassis, and punchier dual electric motors.
