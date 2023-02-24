Volkswagen Teases Refreshed ID.3, Customers Still Furious About Software Issues

Volkswagen is preparing to launch the updated ID.3 on March 1 and is warming up the atmosphere with a teaser showcasing the optional matrix-LED headlights. Volkswagen wants us to believe this would be the second generation of the model, although there aren’t many changes to justify such a claim.
The ID.3 is the model that started the EV revolution for Volkswagen in 2020. Of course, the ID.3 was the wrong car to start a revolution, considering that it was plagued with software problems that delayed sales start by almost a year. Many bugs have been squashed by now, but the ID.3 is still far from perfect. Volkswagen is preparing to leave the past behind and launch an updated version of the car, presenting it as the second generation of the model.
This might not fool many people, considering that only three years have passed from the moment the first ID.3 customers have received their shiny Volkswagen EV. The updated ID.3 is still looking like the original model, and the changes are hard to spot from the outside. This became obvious after the first facelifted ID.3 prototypes were spotted testing in the winter. The front bumper is new, and we’ll probably see an updated lights signature front and rear, but there’s no obvious change to talk about.
This explains why Volkswagen chose the optional LED-matrix headlights named IQ.Light as the theme of the latest ID.3 teaser. The short video shared on social media also shows the new front bumper. The IQ.Light headlights allow to selectively illuminate sections of the road at full blast without dazzling other drivers. Anyway, this is nothing new, as the IQ.Light headlights are also available for the current model.
Volkswagen may have done a better job under the surface in improving the compact EV. Previous design sketches released by Volkswagen indicate a revamped cabin featuring a bigger infotainment screen. At the same time, Volkswagen brand’s new CEO Thomas Schaefer has promised to solve the problems of the current generation, like the lack of physical and illuminated buttons and the many software issues of the current generation.
Although not officially confirmed, the ID.3 might feature the improved MEB-Plus platform. This brings a higher-capacity battery, which should allow it to travel further on a charge. The updated platform also offers faster charging, up to 200 kW, as opposed to the current 135 kW limit. Still, if there’s one area that Volkswagen needs to address, it’s the software. Even three years after the sales debut, the ID.3 is annoying owners with half-baked software.
This is why we were not surprised to see people’s reactions to Volkswagen’s teaser. Some of them are really harsh, calling Volkswagen’s EV a “lemon.” Most of them don’t want a facelift, they want proper software. In fact, the vast majority of comments to the Twitter post attached below mention software problems, while others complain about the long delivery time and the high price of the car.
???? We are looking forward to the world premiere of the new #VWID3 on March 1, 2023! Here we show you an exclusive preview! We think the front looks very dynamic and attractive with its sleek lines and large LED headlights. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/XTIKGZoJBL— Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) February 23, 2023