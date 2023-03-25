Volkswagen Unintentionally Demonstrated Android Auto Is a Fantastic Concept

Volkswagen’s adoption of Android Automotive sparks controversy on two separate fronts. On one hand, it’s the update policy that defines the lifetime of a vehicle as a maximum period of 15 years. On the other hand, it’s the limited support that a car would eventually get.
As far as the latter is concerned, Volkswagen unintentionally demonstrated that choosing Android Auto over Android Automotive is the better way to go.
Android Auto vs. Android Automotive
How Volkswagen unwittingly admitted Android Auto rocks
