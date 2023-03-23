First Android Auto 9.2 Update Now Available for Download With This Little Trick

Google has just released a new Android Auto beta build, presumably as the company keeps polishing the redesign it announced in January.
Android Auto 9.2 beta is therefore available for download right now for the first users. The update is only supposed to be used for testing, as the beta tag indicates it’s not ready for production devices.
Google doesn’t typically share changelogs when new Android Auto updates are released, and version 9.2 makes no exception. As such, it’s impossible to tell what’s new in this build before installing it. More information should surface as beta testers receive the update.
Beta updates are only available for users enrolled in the testing program. However, anyone can download this build by sideloading the APK installer. This early build of Android Auto 9.2 beta can be found online, and installing it requires giving permissions to non-Google Play Store sources. To begin the installation, you must browse to the location where the file was saved and tap it.
The Coolwalk rollout continues. Started in January, the process is happening in stages. This means that not everybody received the update on day one, as Google uses a server-controlled model to provide users with the redesign. The company can therefore monitor the reliability more closely, eventually being able to suspend the rollout should major bugs be found.
The availability of Coolwalk isn’t tied to a specific Android Auto version. As a result, new releases don’t include the redesign but only come with additional refinements once it’s enabled. The new design can only be activated by Google itself.
Android Auto 9.2 beta does not enable Coolwalk either.
The biggest benefit of the Android Auto refresh is the support for running multiple apps side by side on the same screen. Previously, this was only allowed on widescreen head units. Coolwalk can run on devices of all sizes, resolutions, and aspect ratios, though the experience could be slightly different depending on these factors.
Portrait screens also come with a weather card, whereas landscape units only display the navigation and music playback information. At this point, there’s no way to enable the weather card on a portrait screen, but Google is already working on an update in this regard.
The Mountain View-based search giant did not provide an ETA as to when it plans to complete the rollout of Coolwalk. Given the process takes place in phases, it all depends on the reliability of the update. As such, if Google discovers a major glitch, the rollout could be suspended and eventually take longer to complete. If no major problem is found, Coolwalk should be enabled on all devices by the end of the year. Right now, joining the beta program seems to be the fastest way to get access to the new design.
