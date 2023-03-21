New Secret Navigation Feature Could Make Waze Better Than Google Maps

Google is developing a more straightforward route guidance system that could eventually be integrated into Waze.
Google Maps and Waze are currently Google’s two navigation apps, though the search giant is working on navigation features that could remain exclusive to just one of them.
A patent called “systems and methods for selecting a POI to associate with a navigation maneuver” describes a new navigation update that could only make its way to Waze.
Boasting a rather straightforward name, the patent explains that navigation software can use points of interest specifically to provide route guidance to users.
Right now, navigation solutions, including here Google Maps and Waze, generate turn-by-turn instructions based on street numbers. As such, drivers are being told to “turn left on King George Street” in an attempt to make it clear which way they need to go.
For inexperienced drivers or people who don’t know the area, the street name doesn’t say much. Google also acknowledges that these directions could also be troubling if the street signs are not available or can’t be observed easily by the driver.
As a result, the Mountain View-based search giant is developing a new way to provide guidance to users who rely on its navigation software. This time, the company is using points of interest that drivers can clearly see on the road ahead to tell them where they need to make a turn.
One such instruction tells drivers to “turn right at Bob’s Gas Station” or “continue straight for 10 miles past Cindy’s Donuts.” This way, the navigation experience is much more straightforward, as these points of interest can easily be observed on the side of the road.
To make this feature happen, Google explains that the routing model would scan all points of interest on the suggested route when the navigation is running. The turn-by-turn guidance would be updated accordingly to use the most visible points of interest along the route.
Oddly enough, the patent specifically indicates that this feature is built for Waze and not for Google Maps. Most of Google’s navigation updates are aimed at Google Maps, but this time, the company seems to be planning to improve Waze. Of course, chances are the same system could also make its way to Google Maps in the future, but Waze could get it first.
This idea is currently in the patent stage, and Google completing it overnight is rather unlikely. Waze, however, is in need of major new features, especially as the application hasn’t received any big updates lately. The most important new feature the company is working on right now is the support for Coolwalk, the big Android Auto redesign that allows apps to run side-by-side on the same screen.
