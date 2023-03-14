Audi Q4 E-Tron Finally Gets Coveted OTA Update Feature With Software Version 3.2

The magic of software over-the-air updates has been discovered by Tesla, while other carmakers reluctantly introduced it to satisfy their customers’ requests. Audi is late to the game but is finally offering OTA updates to the Q4 e-tron with the latest 3.2 version of the software.
Volkswagen has promised over-the-air updates for its MEB vehicles since 2021, one year after the ID.3 launched. Two years later, there are still things that cannot be updated over the air, and Volkswagen owners need to go to a dealership for the most sensitive updates. This has become obvious in recent ID.4 recalls related to software problems, all fixable with a software update performed at dealerships.
Intriguingly, the Audi Q4 e-tron, which is a Volkswagen ID.4 in disguise, has taken longer than Volkswagen models to become OTA-update-ready. This is a bummer, considering that the Q4 e-tron costs much more than the ID.4. Audi may have taken a more cautious approach, following Volkswagen after it ensured everything went well. This still makes Audi Q4 owners second-class citizens compared to Volkswagen ID.4 owners. We wish Audi would’ve been more daring with its ID.4 copy to better differentiate it.
The four-ring carmaker announced on Tuesday that the V3.2 of the firmware is coming to all Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron from the start of the series production up to and including the 2022 model year. The 2023 model year already ships with this software version from the factory. The highlight is, you’ve guessed it, the ability to perform future software updates via a wireless, over-the-air interface. Hilariously, Q4 e-tron owners need to make an appointment with the dealership to install this update.
Besides over-the-air updates, the new software version brings an improved charging experience. Q4 e-tron owners can now set “preferred charging time” to charge the car during low-cost times, and the software considers the outside temperature and the state of charge when pre-conditioning the battery. A battery protection function is available, limiting the charge state to 80 percent.
The charging experience has been improved thanks to the Plug and Charge support in the new software version. This allows the car to automatically authorize and activate a compatible charging station when the charging cable is plugged in. With the new system, billing is taken care of automatically.
New features are introduced in the MyAudi app, with the new route planner front and center. Drivers can now plan a route in the app and send it to their Q4 e-tron. The new software version saves navigation data, such as recent destinations. Although this sounds like a major improvement, it’s mind-boggling that Audi didn’t offer such simple functions already. The MyAudi app can also personalize the interior using ambient lighting and custom background images in the center display. Owners with Audi connect navigation and infotainment plus package can now use Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands.
