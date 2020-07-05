Volkswagen Starts Pre-Sales of the New Tiguan in Four Trim Levels

On the first day of July, German carmaker Volkswagen presented the refreshed variant of the Tiguan SUV. Since present times are troubling to say the least, the carmaker is wasting no time and just a few days after the unveiling announced it is taking pre-orders for the model.
The German crossover has been around for a little over a decade, but has managed to climb to incredible levels of success. In the 13 years that have passed since it first hit the road, over 6 million units of the family have been made, prompting Volkswagen into calling the model “the most successful Volkswagen in the world” right now.
And as usual when it hits a miracle recipe, Volkswagen is not changing all that much with the new version, but still enough to keep the SUV relevant in the modern age.
The new Tiguan will be offered in four specification levels, namely Basic, Life, Elegance, and R-Line. Specific hardware fitted on each of this versions starts with the 17-inch wheels and the MIB3 infotainment system on the Basic model, and ends with the sportier appearance of the R-Line.
Powertrain-wise, the model is offered with four engine and transmission combinations. The lineup kicks off with two gasoline engines in three configurations - 1.5-liter TSI good for 130 ps and linked to a 6-speed manual, and another version of it developing 150 ps and linked to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch.
The diesel offering is based on a single 2.0-liter TDI developing 150 ps and linked to a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox and 4Motion all-wheel drive.
Volkswagen promises more powertrain options are coming in the near future.
The German carmaker has not officially announced pricing for the new Tiguan. Full details on the available versions of the SUV can be found in the press release section below.
And as usual when it hits a miracle recipe, Volkswagen is not changing all that much with the new version, but still enough to keep the SUV relevant in the modern age.
The new Tiguan will be offered in four specification levels, namely Basic, Life, Elegance, and R-Line. Specific hardware fitted on each of this versions starts with the 17-inch wheels and the MIB3 infotainment system on the Basic model, and ends with the sportier appearance of the R-Line.
Powertrain-wise, the model is offered with four engine and transmission combinations. The lineup kicks off with two gasoline engines in three configurations - 1.5-liter TSI good for 130 ps and linked to a 6-speed manual, and another version of it developing 150 ps and linked to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch.
The diesel offering is based on a single 2.0-liter TDI developing 150 ps and linked to a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox and 4Motion all-wheel drive.
Volkswagen promises more powertrain options are coming in the near future.
The German carmaker has not officially announced pricing for the new Tiguan. Full details on the available versions of the SUV can be found in the press release section below.