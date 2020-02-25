4 Volkswagen T-Roc GTI Rendering Gets the 200+ HP Crossover Just Right

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R Accurately Rendered, Will Have 333 HP from 2.0 TSI

Volkswagen is currently working on adding the R badge to more cars than just the Golf. Today, the flagship Touareg R was announced, sporting a powerful V6 plug-in drive. The Tiguan R is nowhere near as impressive, but we're still glad they did it. 2 photos



Instead, we should have potentially the same engine as in the Golf 8 R. It's still a 2.0 TSI, but the power goes up about 11%, from the current 300 to 333 hp. As we've stated in the past, it's the same output as the old supercharged S4, so not too shabby.



Originally, the Tiguan R was supposed to have an RS3 engine. Multiple prototypes were spotted testing at the Nurburgring. That 2.5 TFSI is capable of 400 hp and sounds brutal, but it may have significantly boosted prices as well.



The first 2020 sighting of this car suggests it will be tied in with the



The front sports a new set of headlights, quite similar to those of the Golf 8. Revisions have also been made to the air intakes. Meanwhile, the back sports quad exhaust tips and a revised set of taillights. Obviously, the aftermarket industry can do more for your crossover, but for the most part, Volkswagen likes to keep things classy.



