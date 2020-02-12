Mars 2020 Rover to Shoot Ultra Hot Lasers Out of Its Head

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Front End Scooped, Debut Is Imminent

Something tells us Volkswagen wants to show more than a bunch of Golfs at next month's 2020 Geneva Motor Show. This Tiguan pre-production prototype was spotted wearing a new skin, most likely during an official photoshoot. 2 photos



This is the second time the 2021 Tiguan facelift was scooped. However, the photo by French magazine



A new grille has been added, taller than before, giving the Tiguan some sporty character in combination with C-shaped scoops around the air intakes. This looks like an R-Line model, but we don't see the badges anywhere, so all Tiguans might look a little bit like this.



Besides the cosmetic updates, the 2021 Tiguan should come with major revisions to its interior, including a new steering wheel design, MIB 3 infotainment and perhaps the tiny DSG shifter they installed on the Golf.



On the engine front, everything that's been developed for the Golf should be offered here as well. The powertrain with the biggest impact will continue to be the 2.0 TDI , now made more efficient and offered in 116, 150 and 200 horsepower flavors. Given the ultra-low emissions targets, the bi-turbo 240 hp monster might not be available.



However, those looking for a bit of excitement can look forward to the Even though Volkswagen has plenty of other crossovers to update and spend money on, the Tiguan is big business for Volkswagen in Europe. But for that reason, the shooting is taking place in South Africa, just like the one for the Polo and the Golf 7.5 a few years back.This is the second time the 2021 Tiguan facelift was scooped. However, the photo by French magazine Automotive Magazine shows the all-important front end design. This includes quite obvious updates to the CUV's headlights, which now look less angular and mirror those of the Golf 8.A new grille has been added, taller than before, giving the Tiguan some sporty character in combination with C-shaped scoops around the air intakes. This looks like an R-Line model, but we don't see the badges anywhere, so all Tiguans might look a little bit like this.Besides the cosmetic updates, the 2021 Tiguan should come with major revisions to its interior, including a new steering wheel design, MIB 3 infotainment and perhaps the tiny DSG shifter they installed on the Golf.On the engine front, everything that's been developed for the Golf should be offered here as well. The powertrain with the biggest impact will continue to be the 2.0, now made more efficient and offered in 116, 150 and 200 horsepower flavors. Given the ultra-low emissions targets, the bi-turbo 240 hp monster might not be available.However, those looking for a bit of excitement can look forward to the first-ever Tiguan R . Mid-way through its development, engineers stopped using the RS3's 2.5-liter engine, and that's not a good thing. However, a 2.0 TSI could still give this vehicle 333 horsepower, or as much as an old Audi S4.