VW Tiguan R Prototype Spied Road Testing With Quad Exhaust, Possible 2.0 TSI

Throughout last year, Volkswagen kept testing a Tiguan prototype that obviously had the 2.5-liter TFSI from the Audi RS3 under its hood. The R was spotted a few times on the Nurburgring track, but this is its first sighting on normal roads.

Previously, the Tiguan R had the dual oval exhaust pipes that you also see at the back of the RS3, but that's changed to a quad setup that we associate with the Golf R. The Cupra Ateca performance SUV , which rides on the MQB platform too, also uses four pipes but has only four cylinders to deliver 300 HP . We want the full performance experience with five cylinders and at least 400 HP, but probably won't get it.



Our spies say this test prototype didn't sound the part. Don't be tricked by the readiness of the body, as the aggressive air intakes belong to the R-Line package that you can have with any old diesel engine.



So if they are going to use a 2-liter, how much power will this deliver? Well, recent reports out of Germany talk about the



