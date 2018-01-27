autoevolution
 

Used Volkswagen Tiguan Buying Guide

27 Jan 2018, 19:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Do you want a real off-roader that has a commanding view of the road? You can't buy one of those little crossovers, like the Renault Captur, since they're all front-wheel drive. For similar or less money, you might want to consider the first generation of the Volkswagen Tiguan.
5 photos
Used Volkswagen Tiguan Buying GuideUsed Volkswagen Tiguan Buying GuideUsed Volkswagen Tiguan Buying GuideUsed Volkswagen Tiguan Buying Guide
I know it looks dorky, with its narrow yet tall body. But it's far better suited for an Alpine vacation than the early Nissan Qashqai.

Built between 2007 and 2016, the Tiguan I had a long life. It's based on the same platform as the Golf 5 and 6, featuring similar engines to the Passat.

The Tiguan generally has excellent build quality, so interior rattles are rare. However, the panoramic sunroof can leak due to clogging of the drainage system. If you're looking at a 2010 or later model with rust, it means it's been crashed and improperly repaired, so it's best to walk away.

There's three types of suspension: normal, sport and adaptive. Likewise, three body styles exist: off-road (has an oddly raised nose), normal and R-Line. The latter is our favorite, as, after the 2011 facelift, the Tiguan's headlights gained LEDs and looked better for it.

Right, let's move on to the important stuff, which is the oily bits. There are two kinds of engines, TSI and TDI. All the TDI diesel units are more reliable because they have timing belts rather than chains. Of course, they are affected by the Dieselgate scandal, so it's up to you to decide if you have a conscience. The 2.0 TDI mill is available with anywhere from 110 to 184 HP. The higher output versions have stronger internal components, so go for those.

TSI engines generally come in 1.4 and 2.0 variety, though some markets have a 1.8-liter too. As in the case of the used Golf, it's best to avoid the twin-charger 160 horsepower version of the 1.4 turbos. The base unit can also feel underpowered, while the 2.0 TSI has a weak timing chain in models made before 2013. So look for later Tiguan models or those who have had timing chain replacements (usually after 100,000km).

The manual is always preferred in the case of a second-hand car. The 6-speed automatic in the early Tiguan was also reliable, but you're never going to find one of those. The DSG can develop electronic problems, so go for a test drive and look for gear grabbing or noises in first or second gear shifts (you have to drive slowly with the windows down for that).
Volkswagen Tiguan Tiguan TSI TDI DSG
Who's Your Number One? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniVOLKSWAGEN JettaVOLKSWAGEN Jetta CompactVOLKSWAGEN Polo GTIVOLKSWAGEN Polo GTI CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  