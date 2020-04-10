2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Reveals Everything in New Spyshots

After the world went crazy for German SUVs, the Tiguan became one of the most common Volkswagen models. However, the German automaker is getting ready to launch an updated version with everything from new design to better tech and the first plug-in hybrid engine (outside of China).
The original Tiguan also had a substantial facelift in 2011, with distinctive new headlights and bumper designs split between outdoors and streetwear. This Mk2 Tiguan will likely get its updates at the end of the year due to the Coronavirus putting a damper on new car sales in most corners of the world.
However, the prototype is almost ready, and it's not the first time we've seen it in this state. That's why we know exactly where to look for these changes and updates. Here, we're dealing with the new R-Line body kit that we've always seen as the best style of Tiguan. Its revisions include a new lower bumper, a completely reshaped grille in the style of the 2019/2020 Jetta and much less boxy headlight units.
The back view reveals fake exhaust tips have been added. These make the VW appear more symmetrical and have been matched to new graphics for the taillights.
Volkswagen has recently confirmed that a Tiguan plug-in hybrid will debut by the end of the year, obviously ignoring the fact that one has already been developed and offered exclusively in China. The powertrain is obviously the same as in other VW Group models, made up of a 1.4-liter turbo and an electric motor although its output could be anywhere from about 197 to 242 horsepower, and because emissions regulations have been slackened, it's obviously not coming to America.
Another interesting project that may not make the cross-Atlantic trip is the Tiguan R. Throughout last year, VW was testing it with a 2.5 TFSI from the RS3, but apparently, Audi decided not to let them have the engine. Instead, the R-SUV has recently been heard making 2-liter turbo sounds.
