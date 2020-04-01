5 2021 Octavia RS Should Have 200 HP for TDI and 245 HP Hybrid TSI

2 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan: Here's What It Could Look Like

VW Arteon and Tiguan GTE Confirmed for 2020 Debut as Plug-In Demand Jumps

While the launch of the ID.3 has hit major speedbumps, it's full speed ahead with the more conventional plug-in hybrid models. Today, Volkswagen has confirmed two more will join the GTE family, versions of the Tiguan crossover and Arteon four-door coupe. 41 photos



The technology is already in production and has been steadily perfected. The kWh , allowing an all-electric range of up to 35 miles or 56 kilometers on the WLTP standard.



Volkswagen reports that after the facelift, demand for the Passat GTE has increased five times. While the car is undoubtedly better, the jump is mainly due to company car taxes now heavily favoring electrified vehicles over TDIs.



The



We're curious to see if the Arteon will receive a GTE-specific body kit, as is the case with the Passat model. And as for the Tiguan, this is already available in China as a plug-in hybrid. However, the European model is shorter and will obviously adopt the mid-life facelift.



Based on specs we've seen with plug-in crossovers from Japanese and Korean brands, the Tiguan GTE probably won't be AWD . However, Volkswagen did say at one time that it was working on an electric motor mounted within the rear axle, like small MINI and BMW models do.



Electrification also heavily impacts the city car segment. SEAT and Skoda chose to make their models fully electric. However, the Up! model is still available with 1-liter engines and Volkswagen reports about a half-and-half split in sales with the EVs. From what we hear, an ID.1 city car will arrive in two years. We've been following the development of both these cars for many years and know they're also about to receive mid-life facelifts , which is when the GTE models will be unveiled. While Volkswagen never specifically mentions the GTE brand, we know the Tiguan was presented as a GTE concept several years back.The technology is already in production and has been steadily perfected. The Passat GTE came out in 2015 and last year got major updates. The engine is still a 1.4-liter TSI turbo, but its battery capacity has grown to 13, allowing an all-electric range of up to 35 miles or 56 kilometers on thestandard.Volkswagen reports that after the facelift, demand for the Passat GTE has increased five times. While the car is undoubtedly better, the jump is mainly due to company car taxes now heavily favoring electrified vehicles over TDIs.The Arteon remains very closely related to the Passat in terms of platform technology. While the battery capacity and total output of about 215 hp will be the same, we expect range will be about 2 km shorter due to the coupe being a bigger car.We're curious to see if the Arteon will receive a GTE-specific body kit, as is the case with the Passat model. And as for the Tiguan, this is already available in China as a plug-in hybrid. However, the European model is shorter and will obviously adopt the mid-life facelift.Based on specs we've seen with plug-in crossovers from Japanese and Korean brands, the Tiguan GTE probably won't be. However, Volkswagen did say at one time that it was working on an electric motor mounted within the rear axle, like small MINI and BMW models do.Electrification also heavily impacts the city car segment. SEAT and Skoda chose to make their models fully electric. However, the Up! model is still available with 1-liter engines and Volkswagen reports about a half-and-half split in sales with the EVs. From what we hear, an ID.1 city car will arrive in two years.

load press release