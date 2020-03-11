Lowest VW Tiguan Rides on Rotiform Wheels, Is Minty

We must have featured at least two other Tiguan projects since the second-generation came out about four years ago. But this one is the lowest ever and it got so much re-post traction on social media that we couldn't ignore it any longer.It belongs to the owner of a wrap company, Vinyl Image Professional Wrapping. It's usually the case that these extreme projects showcase the work a shop can do in any particular department.Volkswagen has done a fantastic job with the Mk2 Tiguan, and they're probably going to mess everything up with an upcoming facelift. People seem to love that this crossover is square with really sharp, straight character lines. No other crossover is designed like that; they're all pretending to be sporty.At first glance, this is a very simple tuning project, but a lot of details went into getting everything right. The Tiguan sports features the arch kit from Parsan Tuning, which widens the fender arches to allow the low-rider look to happen.Small changes have also been made, like the black chin spoiler and the rear diffuser of the BiTDI model. A teal wrap ties everything together and gives this Tiguan unique character (Volkswagen doesn't offer this color).The bags are from Accuair and have been paired with massive Rotiform wheels which have been re-strayed from bronze to silver. Spacers have apparently also been installed.The Tiguan hasn't had any major cosmetic updates since it came out, which will change later this year. The lack-luster facelift will add headlights and softer features from the Golf 8, but also a highly-anticipated R performance configuration with over 300 horsepower.