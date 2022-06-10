Volkswagen Launches New Auto Campaign on TikTok, Especially for Digital Natives

Volkswagen is launching a campaign called "newauto" on TikTok. This is the Volkswagen Group's first appearance on the trendy video platform. The creative and entertaining videos on the channel explain the historic transformation to the mobility world of the future that Volkswagen is pushing forward with its New Auto strategy.
Content on topics such as decarbonization, the circular economy, batteries and charging, car software, or autonomous driving will be posted on Volkswagen's channel, showing the young target group the way that the German company will go into the future. It aims for zero-emission, autonomous driving, and more individual mobility than ever before.
To promote trust in the New Auto campaign dedicated to TikTok users, the company wants to reach the digitally and environmentally conscious so-called Generation Z through the platform.
By having a presence on TikTok, the Group is increasingly becoming its content provider. The main focus for Volkswagen is authenticity, and the videos will focus on employees as TikTok creators.
The Group is continuously expanding its presence on online platforms and increasing direct interaction with its target groups. The objective is to reach the most important target groups in the European, US, and Chinese markets.
Interaction with fans on Twitter, LinkedIn, Reddit, and TikTok in Europe and the U.S. has been established and expanded over the past 12 months. For the Chinese market, communication will be via Weibo.
Car fans who search for video content on TikTok are apparently very passionate about technology: 77% (globally) said so in a survey in 2020 (Germany: 61.3%). 51.9% of respondents said they care about environmental issues (Germany: 42.9%).
Volkswagen also strikes a chord in the TikTok community by using employees as content creators for more credibility and an original touch.
Traditional, work-related content is enthusiastically reimagined on TikTok and presented with a touch of entertainment and humor. This approach seems to be more popular. 40% of TikTok users would like to see videos filmed "behind the scenes" of a company.
To promote trust in the New Auto campaign dedicated to TikTok users, the company wants to reach the digitally and environmentally conscious so-called Generation Z through the platform.
By having a presence on TikTok, the Group is increasingly becoming its content provider. The main focus for Volkswagen is authenticity, and the videos will focus on employees as TikTok creators.
The Group is continuously expanding its presence on online platforms and increasing direct interaction with its target groups. The objective is to reach the most important target groups in the European, US, and Chinese markets.
Interaction with fans on Twitter, LinkedIn, Reddit, and TikTok in Europe and the U.S. has been established and expanded over the past 12 months. For the Chinese market, communication will be via Weibo.
Car fans who search for video content on TikTok are apparently very passionate about technology: 77% (globally) said so in a survey in 2020 (Germany: 61.3%). 51.9% of respondents said they care about environmental issues (Germany: 42.9%).
Volkswagen also strikes a chord in the TikTok community by using employees as content creators for more credibility and an original touch.
Traditional, work-related content is enthusiastically reimagined on TikTok and presented with a touch of entertainment and humor. This approach seems to be more popular. 40% of TikTok users would like to see videos filmed "behind the scenes" of a company.
@newauto Relax and let the car work. Where do you want to go with our travel assist? #selfdrivingcar #fyp #foryou #carsoftiktok #newauto ? Originalton - newauto