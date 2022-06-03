2023 Volkswagen Amarok V6 Teased, Likely Ford's Power Stroke V6 Turbo Diesel

Over in Australia, the 2023 Ford Ranger with the said powerplant cranks out 247 ponies at 3,250 revolutions per minute and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) from 1,750 through 2,250 revolutions per minute. It’s not known if the Dearborn-based automaker will share the 3.0-liter EcoBoost with the German automaker, but chances are that’s a big fat no for evident reasons.Volkswagen doesn’t sell anything like the Raptor series of vehicles, and Ford isn’t willing to share its off-road mastery with the largest automaker from across the pond. On the other hand, the Blue Oval doesn’t mind sharing four-cylinder lumps with Volkswagen. Thus far, we have received confirmation about one gasoline mill and some diesels. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is probably the powerplant of choice for Middle Eastern markets, and the rest of the world is most likely getting the 2.0-liter EcoBlue turbo diesel.EcoWhat? EcoBlue designates a family of diesels, codenamed Panther by Ford’s engineering teams in the United Kingdom and Germany. Introduced in 2016, the best-known application of this lump is the bi-turbo version in the Ranger Raptor. Of course, single-turbo versions are available as well.In terms of shifting cogs, the Amarok’s most basic powertrains are certain to receive a six-speed manual. A six-speed auto from the 6R family also needs to be mentioned, along with the 10R60 and 10R80 ten-speed boxes.July 7th is when the Wolfsburg-based company will debut its redesigned truck with American underpinnings and oily bits. Oh, and by the way, an electric version is on the horizon according to Lars Krause, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle board member in charge of marketing shenanigans.