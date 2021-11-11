TikTok-Built Boris the 1.0-Liter Turbocharged Nissan Micra Is a Pink Bunny from Hell

Tiktok has taken the world by storm, and I mean in every industry, including the automobile scene. The platform has created thousands of new celebrities all over the world, but the most inspiring is Jack McNeil’s turbocharged 1-liter Nissan Micra that the TikTok community helped build. Jamie Sonuga of Officially Gassed had the chance to drive this sensational build.
A couple of months ago, Jack McNeil bought a cheap £300 car and asked his 50K followers what mods to add to the extremely standard Nissan Micra. Several months later, he’s cruising through the streets of his hometown in a turbocharged 1-liter, TikTok-famous, bunny called Boris.
McNeil says it all started out as a joke to get an absolute sh*t box and get everyone following him on TikTok to pick mods on it. The car still looks like a joke to many car enthusiasts, but McNeil swears to have spent a ridiculous amount modifying it.
It’s clearly a pink car, with fluff balls on the interior, pink painted steelies, massive Gizfab wing, crazy decals, and what looks like a samurai sword for a shifter. But don’t let that horseplay fool you, underneath the hood this tiny pink bunny is more eager than your average Micra.
McNeil got an entire Turbo-kit from Gizfab including a T25 turbocharger. He picked the most expensive options including a tubular manifold, external Turbosmart wastegate, screamer pipe, front mount intercooler, and an EMU Classic ECM with a custom wiring loom. In short, this Nissan Micra fully sends it!
For the suspension, the Micra has BC Racing Coilovers, EBC Discs on stock calipers and still retains the drums on the rear.
McNeil confesses the Micra was a gimmick until recently when he decided to do a few mods on the engine. It was a jokey pink wrapped car with a loud exhaust.
So, what kind of power does the Nissan Micra make? Well, not a lot, about 114 hp on the hub dyno, and McNeil says it’s satisfying sine it has doubled from 60 hp. He’s not looking to make too much power but wants to keep enjoying the turbo hiss and exhaust notes.
McNeil says it all started out as a joke to get an absolute sh*t box and get everyone following him on TikTok to pick mods on it. The car still looks like a joke to many car enthusiasts, but McNeil swears to have spent a ridiculous amount modifying it.
It’s clearly a pink car, with fluff balls on the interior, pink painted steelies, massive Gizfab wing, crazy decals, and what looks like a samurai sword for a shifter. But don’t let that horseplay fool you, underneath the hood this tiny pink bunny is more eager than your average Micra.
McNeil got an entire Turbo-kit from Gizfab including a T25 turbocharger. He picked the most expensive options including a tubular manifold, external Turbosmart wastegate, screamer pipe, front mount intercooler, and an EMU Classic ECM with a custom wiring loom. In short, this Nissan Micra fully sends it!
For the suspension, the Micra has BC Racing Coilovers, EBC Discs on stock calipers and still retains the drums on the rear.
McNeil confesses the Micra was a gimmick until recently when he decided to do a few mods on the engine. It was a jokey pink wrapped car with a loud exhaust.
So, what kind of power does the Nissan Micra make? Well, not a lot, about 114 hp on the hub dyno, and McNeil says it’s satisfying sine it has doubled from 60 hp. He’s not looking to make too much power but wants to keep enjoying the turbo hiss and exhaust notes.