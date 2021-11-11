TikTok-Built Boris the 1.0-Liter Turbocharged Nissan Micra Is a Pink Bunny from Hell

More on this:

1 Mexican 2021 Nissan March Looks New, But It Still Features Old Underpinnings

2 2019 Nissan Micra Improved Inside And Out

3 Honest Drunk Driver Crashes Nissan Micra, Goes Straight to the Police

4 2017 Nissan Micra Gets Renault's 70 HP 1.0-Liter Engine

5 2017 Nissan Micra Might Be a Match for UK Favorites, Says Review