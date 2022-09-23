Volkswagen and Amazon Now Offering Alexa-Powered Test Drives of the ID.4 Electric SUV

Volkswagen has teamed up with Amazon in order to provide customers in select regions with in-person Alexa-guided test drives of the ID.4 electric crossover. The test drives are enabled through an Echo Auto device fitted on the vehicle’s dashboard.
Before you set off, you’ll be greeted by a VW product specialist for a brief walkaround of the vehicle, but once you’re on your way, it’s just you and Amazon Alexa.
As you drive, you can ask Alexa for information regarding many of the car’s functions. For example, if you ask about the available massaging seats, you’re likely to get this response: “The seat massage function is available in the front seats of the ID.4 Pro S and Pro S with Gradient.”
If you want to try them out, just ask: “Alexa, how do I turn on the massage feature.”
She, um... I mean it, can also share information about the ID.4’s battery, charging, blind spot monitor, infotainment, cost, maintenance and so on.
The carmaker wanted to make sure that a participant’s questions could be answered in a “fresh, fun manner,” and Amazon Alexa is certainly capable of doing that – to an extent.
“In our push to bring EVs and electromobility to all, we need to find new and exciting ways to talk to our customers,” said VW Group of America sales & marketing boss, Andrew Savvas. “This collaboration with Amazon does just that. Future Volkswagen owners can experience all our ID.4 has to offer with the aid of a voice service they’ve already come to know.”
If you want to sign up, you can do so by clicking this link, which will take you to a dedicated landing page created by VW and Amazon Ads. The test drives last roughly 30 minutes, although you’re advised to free up about 45 minutes for the entire experience.
The Volkswagen ID.4 crossover, which is assembled locally in Chattanooga, TN, has a starting MSRP of $37,495.
