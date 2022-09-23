Vässla Pedal Commuting E-Bike Takes the Best of the Scandinavian Design and Engineering

Taking the best of Scandinavian design, the Sweden-made Vässla Pedal electric bike is all about simplicity, reliability, and ergonomics, being conceived with the urban commuter in mind.
Yesterday, September 22, was a day that probably not all Autoevolution readers resonate with. It was World Car Free Day, whose purpose is to promote the green mobility movement and inspire as many people as possible to leave their gas guzzlers in the garage for a change. Instead, people should get around using greener modes of transport, and embracing micromobility vehicles is one way to go.
Taking advantage of the fortunate context, Sweden e-bike and e-scooter manufacturer Vässla launched a new two-wheeler: the Vässla Pedal.
Described as an e-bike for everyday needs, Vässla Pedal has a clean, minimalist, Scandinavian design. It features a lightweight frame, a carbon front fork, and integrated lights and fenders. Its cables are internally routed, contributing to the clean overall design I just mentioned. There’s also a phone connector built into the handlebars. The e-bike is not exactly feather-light, especially given its dimensions, tipping the scales at 19 kg (41.8 lb). As for the Pedal’s payload capacity, the two-wheeler can handle a maximum weight of up to 120 kg (264 lb).
Vässla equipped the city commuter with smaller, 24”, all-year-round tires, and an ergonomic seat designed with comfort in mind and to help you put less pressure on your wrists when riding.
What gives you a boost when climbing those hills on the Vässla Pedal is the 250W hub motor with 45 Nm of torque. It offers a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph).
We don’t know the specs for the battery yet, but Vässla does specify that the battery offers a range of up to 100 km (62 miles) per charge.
Right now, the Vässla Pedal e-bike is only available to pre-order in Sweden. If you pre-order it now, it has an introductory price of approximately €2,290 (around $2,240). Deliveries are scheduled to begin in March 2023.
