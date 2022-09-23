Vässla Pedal Commuting E-Bike Takes the Best of the Scandinavian Design and Engineering

More on this:

1 Veo's New Apollo E-Bike Claims to Be the First Dual-Passenger, Micromobility Vehicle

2 Heybike's $800 Cityscape Aims To Balance Classic Looks, Modern Tech, and a Low Price

3 Take Urban Mobility to the Next Level With the Cool Retro-Looking UNI MK Electric Moped

4 MOD Groove E-Bike Is an 80s-Inspired Beach Cruiser Packed With Modern-Day Features

5 Frey's New Evolve Neo eMTBs Boast High-End Specs at an Affordable Price