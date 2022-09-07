MOD Groove E-Bike Is an 80s-Inspired Beach Cruiser Packed With Modern-Day Features

Inspired by 1980s beach cruisers, the MOD Groove electric bike takes the best of the past when it comes to design but adds modern features for extra comfort and convenience.
There’s just something about beach cruisers and their laid-back vibe that just makes you want to hop on and ride. That’s pretty much the feeling you get when you first lay eyes on MOD Bikes’ Groove two-wheeler.
Available in four color schemes (Salsa Red, Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black, and Army Green), The MOD Groove is an eye-catcher right from the get-go. This “true American icon”, as the manufacturer likes to describe it, is designed with a focus on comfort and utility features. It comes in both step-over and step-thru frame versions and offers an upright, but laid back riding position. The saddle and handlebar are adjustable so they can fit various rider heights, with the bike being a great fit for people between 5’2” (157.5 cm) and 6’4” (206 cm).
The MOD Groove has a 6061 aluminum frame, Tektro hydraulic brakes, 26” x 3” Kenda tires, a wide, comfy, Selle Royal premium gel saddle, and a Mozo front fork with 50 mm of travel.
Despite its vintage but stylish and timeless looks, the MOD Groove is still a modern-day wheeler. It comes with powerful, integrated LED lights, a password-protected smart display with USB port, a throttle, and pedal-assist.
A 500W rear motor with a peak power of 750W is there to ease your burden when needed. The e-bike can go as fast as 28 mph (45 kph) and is powered by a 48V/12.6Ah/614Wh battery that offers a range of up to 45 miles (72 km) on a charge. Between three and six hours are required for the battery to get to 100 percent charged.
MOD Groove is available to order for $2,590. And just in case you’re not completely sold on this zen cruiser just yet, take a look at the video below.
Available in four color schemes (Salsa Red, Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black, and Army Green), The MOD Groove is an eye-catcher right from the get-go. This “true American icon”, as the manufacturer likes to describe it, is designed with a focus on comfort and utility features. It comes in both step-over and step-thru frame versions and offers an upright, but laid back riding position. The saddle and handlebar are adjustable so they can fit various rider heights, with the bike being a great fit for people between 5’2” (157.5 cm) and 6’4” (206 cm).
The MOD Groove has a 6061 aluminum frame, Tektro hydraulic brakes, 26” x 3” Kenda tires, a wide, comfy, Selle Royal premium gel saddle, and a Mozo front fork with 50 mm of travel.
Despite its vintage but stylish and timeless looks, the MOD Groove is still a modern-day wheeler. It comes with powerful, integrated LED lights, a password-protected smart display with USB port, a throttle, and pedal-assist.
A 500W rear motor with a peak power of 750W is there to ease your burden when needed. The e-bike can go as fast as 28 mph (45 kph) and is powered by a 48V/12.6Ah/614Wh battery that offers a range of up to 45 miles (72 km) on a charge. Between three and six hours are required for the battery to get to 100 percent charged.
MOD Groove is available to order for $2,590. And just in case you’re not completely sold on this zen cruiser just yet, take a look at the video below.