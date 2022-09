MOD Groove E-Bike Is an 80s-Inspired Beach Cruiser Packed With Modern-Day Features

There’s just something about beach cruisers and their laid-back vibe that just makes you want to hop on and ride. That’s pretty much the feeling you get when you first lay eyes on MOD Bikes ’ Groove two-wheeler.Available in four color schemes (Salsa Red, Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black, and Army Green), The MOD Groove is an eye-catcher right from the get-go. This “true American icon”, as the manufacturer likes to describe it, is designed with a focus on comfort and utility features. It comes in both step-over and step-thru frame versions and offers an upright, but laid back riding position. The saddle and handlebar are adjustable so they can fit various rider heights, with the bike being a great fit for people between 5’2” (157.5 cm) and 6’4” (206 cm).The MOD Groove has a 6061 aluminum frame, Tektro hydraulic brakes, 26” x 3” Kenda tires, a wide, comfy, Selle Royal premium gel saddle, and a Mozo front fork with 50 mm of travel.Despite its vintage but stylish and timeless looks, the MOD Groove is still a modern-day wheeler. It comes with powerful, integrated LED lights, a password-protected smart display with USB port, a throttle, and pedal-assist.A 500W rear motor with a peak power of 750W is there to ease your burden when needed. The e-bike can go as fast as 28 mph (45 kph) and is powered by a 48V/12.6Ah/614Wh battery that offers a range of up to 45 miles (72 km) on a charge. Between three and six hours are required for the battery to get to 100 percent charged. MOD Groove is available to order for $2,590. And just in case you’re not completely sold on this zen cruiser just yet, take a look at the video below.