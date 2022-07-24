Retro-Style Noordung E-Bike Cruises the Streets With a Boombox and Air Pollution Sensors

There have been plenty of jaw-dropping bicycles on display at this year’s Eurobike event in Frankfurt, Germany, but one of the ones to really stick with you was the striking Noordung e-bike, a retro-looking two-wheeler with a boombox, air pollution sensors, and a gorgeous overall design.
Noordung says it wants to reinvent what an urban e-bike ride feels like, although it chose to look in the past to do so, letting itself heavily inspired by the café racer culture. With the gorgeous wheeler you see in the images, the Slovenian manufacturer aims to create a modern version of the cruiser bike. And when we say modern, we mean the e-bike packs some really impressive tech goodies inside.
The recently unveiled model flaunts some really high-end features. It comes with a carbon fiber frame, a 680 mm (26.7”) bar/stem combo, 5-spoke, 27.5” wheels equipped with Pirelli Angel GT Urban tires, a 10-speed Microshift Advent drivetrain, and Magura brakes. It also features a cool-looking, round, retro headlight from Litemove. A light, 250W hub motor provides the assistance you need while keeping a very low noise profile. Without the so-called Boombox, the Noordung e-bike weighs 17.3 kg (38 lb).
While all of the above sound already good enough to place your order for a Noordung, this cruiser bike has so much more to offer. And its best-selling feature is definitely the hefty Boombox, which tips the scales at 3.5 kg (7.7 lb). This wheeler may look all retro on the outside, but it hides some really modern-day features inside that box.
For starters, it houses the 300 Wh battery, which offers up to 60 km (37 miles) of two-wheeled fun on a charge. Up to three hours are required for the battery to fully charge.
The next surprise hidden within the mighty Boombox are the four powerful speakers that boast of delivering high-fidelity sound. They are tilted upwards to channel the sound towards the rider.
But the biggest innovation inside the Boombox is the PM 2.5 and PM 10 particle sensor, which keeps track of air pollution and provides real-time data on air quality via the Noordung mobile app. By using this feature, you can ensure you always ride the bike on the freshest routes.
The Noordung electric bike is now available to pre-order, if you are willing to pay the boutique price of €6,990 (approximately $7,100).
