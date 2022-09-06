MOD Easy SideCar Electric Cruiser Packs a Lot of Muscle in a Cool, Retro-Looking Package

Made in Austin, Texas, the MOD Easy SideCar is designed to take you down memory lane, boasting a retro look, powerful specs, and a versatile sidecar attachment.
MOD Easy makes some really cool, vintage-looking electric bikes, from folding wheelers to hefty city cruisers. The MOD Easy SideCar packs a lot of muscle, giving the iconic electric cruiser a sidekick that can be used to carry anything from your luggage to your pets or children. The sidecar offers a payload capacity of 120 lb (54.4 kg) and can be easily detached via its three, quick-release pins.
While the overall look of the bike is a retro one, because of the frame and sidecar attachment, the MOD Easy SideCar bike also brings to the table modern features, such as a password-protected, smart display with USB port.
Built for multi-terrain use, the e-bike packs wide, 24” x 3” Kenda Flame tires and features a solid aluminum frame. It comes with a Shimano 7-speed derailleur, an adjustable, aluminum stem, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, and LED lights both in the front and the back.
The MOD Easy SideCar is designed to offer comfortable rides, boasting an ergonomic seating position that allows for full leg extension and a wide, Selle Royal gel saddle.
Both a throttle and pedal-assist modes are available with the bike, which packs a 750W motor with a peak power of 1050W and a maximum torque of 90 Nm. The MOD Easy SideCar can hit a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph). A 15Ah/720Wh battery claims to offer a range of up to 45 miles (72 km) on a charge. It tips the scales at 8.5 lb (3.8 kg) and requires between 3 and 6 hours to fully charge.
MOD Bikes is selling its Easy SideCar for $4,190 and you can pre-order it in Army Green or Charcoal Black. You can take a better look at the bike in the video below.
While the overall look of the bike is a retro one, because of the frame and sidecar attachment, the MOD Easy SideCar bike also brings to the table modern features, such as a password-protected, smart display with USB port.
Built for multi-terrain use, the e-bike packs wide, 24” x 3” Kenda Flame tires and features a solid aluminum frame. It comes with a Shimano 7-speed derailleur, an adjustable, aluminum stem, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, and LED lights both in the front and the back.
The MOD Easy SideCar is designed to offer comfortable rides, boasting an ergonomic seating position that allows for full leg extension and a wide, Selle Royal gel saddle.
Both a throttle and pedal-assist modes are available with the bike, which packs a 750W motor with a peak power of 1050W and a maximum torque of 90 Nm. The MOD Easy SideCar can hit a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph). A 15Ah/720Wh battery claims to offer a range of up to 45 miles (72 km) on a charge. It tips the scales at 8.5 lb (3.8 kg) and requires between 3 and 6 hours to fully charge.
MOD Bikes is selling its Easy SideCar for $4,190 and you can pre-order it in Army Green or Charcoal Black. You can take a better look at the bike in the video below.