Retro-Looking Galaxy SL E-Bike Is Comfort on Two Wheels, Especially for Shorter Riders

With its comfortable, upright riding position that keeps the handlebars within easy reach, and fitting riders measuring 5’10” (178 cm) and under, Evelo’s new Galaxy SL two-wheeler is designed for easy riding, perfectly blending the retro vibe with all the modern conveniences of an electric bike.
DirtySixer, also known as the favorite bike brand of the NBA stars such as Shaquille O’Neal and the likes, came up with an oversized bike for tall people, namely the Mark II, which was announced last year and made the global headlines. So it is only fair to have someone think about short riders as well, and that someone is Evelo. The manufacturer recently announced its new Galaxy SL, an e-bike with recommended rider heights between 4’10” and 5’10” (147 cm and 178 cm).
If you’re a nostalgic who’s into retro-looking wheelers, you’ll love the vibe of the Galaxy SL, as it was designed to appear just as a regular bicycle, with its big, comfy Selle Royal Comfort Springer saddle, laid-back frame, and cruiser handlebars. Tipping the scales at 54 lb (24.4 kg) with the battery included, the Galaxy SL is not exactly feather-light, but unless you’re planning on constantly lifting it up with your bare hands, you won’t feel that weight, as the e-bike is easy to handle and “curated to create the best ride feel possible”, to quote the manufacturer.
Evelo’s Galaxy SL has a handlebar-mounted throttle, front and rear fenders, an included rear rack with battery integration, a 3.7” multi-color display, Zoom hydraulic disc brakes, integrated front and rear lights that are powered by the main battery, and it comes equipped with 24” x 2.4” tires. With this being more of a city cruiser, you get no suspension.
As for the motor of the Galaxy SL, it delivers 500W of continuous power, 95 Nm of torque, and has a peak power of 740W. The e-bike can reach a top speed of 25.5 mph (41 kph). Evelo’s new bike is powered by a 36V/13Ah lithium-ion battery that offers a range of up to 50 miles (80 km) on the pedal assist.
Evelo sells the Galaxy SL for $3,500 and you can reserve one on its website. Shipping is scheduled to start in late August.
