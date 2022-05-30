Varla's New Eagle One Pro Scooter Looks Fast and Furious, First Units Are Already Sold Out

With its two 1000W hub motors that have a peak power output of 3200W, its dual shock suspension, and its rebel looks, Varla’s new Eagle One Pro means business. In fact, even though it was just recently launched, the first units are already sold out.
The Eagle One Pro is an upgraded version of the manufacturer’s best-selling two-wheeler, the Eagle One. While the design has pretty much stayed the same, the Eagle One Pro is more powerful, faster, and has a larger battery pack.
Varla also upgraded the dual shock suspension of the new scooter, claiming they now absorb bumps better, offering you more stable rides than before. The Eagle One Pro also features 11” tubeless tires, instead of 10”, as is the case with the previous version.
On the downside, a larger battery pack also means more pounds that add to the weight of the wheeler. While the Eagle One Pro has a folding design, the fact that it tips the scales at 90 lb (40.8 kg) doesn’t make it exactly easy to haul around with you on the bus, subway, and so on. By comparison, the Eagle One only weighs 77 lb (35 kg). As for the maximum payload capacity of the new scooter, it stays the same, at 330 lb (150 kg), although the recommended load is just 265 lb (120 kg).
But if you are willing to make the compromise, the Eagle One Pro guarantees to deliver up to 45 miles (72.4 km) on a single charge, thanks to its hefty, 60V/24Ah lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 1440Wh.
As for the top speed, this wheeled eagle is capable of, the scooter can hit 45 mph (72 kph) when fully charged. Its 1,000W motors deliver 45 Nm of torque.
With such specs on it, is no wonder the Eagle One Pro is already out of stock. But if you’re interested in getting the scooter, you can contact the manufacturer and leave your email address to get notified when it's back in stock. The Eagle One Pro is priced at $2,199. You can watch it own the streets in the video below.
Varla also upgraded the dual shock suspension of the new scooter, claiming they now absorb bumps better, offering you more stable rides than before. The Eagle One Pro also features 11” tubeless tires, instead of 10”, as is the case with the previous version.
On the downside, a larger battery pack also means more pounds that add to the weight of the wheeler. While the Eagle One Pro has a folding design, the fact that it tips the scales at 90 lb (40.8 kg) doesn’t make it exactly easy to haul around with you on the bus, subway, and so on. By comparison, the Eagle One only weighs 77 lb (35 kg). As for the maximum payload capacity of the new scooter, it stays the same, at 330 lb (150 kg), although the recommended load is just 265 lb (120 kg).
But if you are willing to make the compromise, the Eagle One Pro guarantees to deliver up to 45 miles (72.4 km) on a single charge, thanks to its hefty, 60V/24Ah lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 1440Wh.
As for the top speed, this wheeled eagle is capable of, the scooter can hit 45 mph (72 kph) when fully charged. Its 1,000W motors deliver 45 Nm of torque.
With such specs on it, is no wonder the Eagle One Pro is already out of stock. But if you’re interested in getting the scooter, you can contact the manufacturer and leave your email address to get notified when it's back in stock. The Eagle One Pro is priced at $2,199. You can watch it own the streets in the video below.