Volkswagen Introduces a New All-Wheel-Drive Version for the ID.4

Volkswagen decided it was time to offer more choice to ID.4 customers with a second all-wheel-drive version for the electric crossover ID.4. This will slot between the rear-wheel drive and the existing all-wheel-drive version and is geared toward adventure rather than speed and performance.
The only AWD version of the Volkswagen ID.4 was offered as the GTX 4Motion trim in Europe and AWD Pro (S) in the U.S. It came with a dual-motor configuration, with the rear motor at 150-kW (201 horsepower) and the front motor at 80 kW (107 horsepower). While the rear motor was always engaged, the one at the front was designed to help only when needed. The total power available was a respectable 195 kW (295 horsepower).
Now, Volkswagen put into the market a second AWD version built with the same combination of battery/electric motors but with less power available. The new variant is named ID.4 Pro 4Motion in Europe and offers 220 kW (261 horsepower). It would also be a tad slower than the GTX/AWD Pro (S), with 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.9 seconds instead of 6.2 seconds.
This won’t matter much, especially as Volkswagen promotes this version for outdoor fans and towing small trailers. Indeed, the extra motor allows the ID.4 Pro 4Motion to tow 441 lbs (200 kg) more than the RWD ID.4 Pro, for a total of 3,086 lbs (1,400 kg).
The battery capacity remains the same (82 kWh nominal / 77 kWh usable). This should allow the ID.4 Pro 4Motion to travel 321 miles (517 km) on a charge. Before you get too excited, remember that this is still the European WLTP standard, which is further from reality than U.S. EPA ratings.
For now, the new version of the ID.4 will only be available in Europe. The presales are already open, with a starting price in Germany of 49,020 euros ($51,569). Bear in mind that Volkswagen’s electric crossover is sold out on both sides of the Atlantic, so deliveries for the new versions will probably only start next year.
