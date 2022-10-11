Vlogger Takes Delivery of a Pink '74 Lambo Espada Previously Owned by the Coolest Grandma

Grandmothers are perhaps some of the most cherished human beings in the world. That's why you'll spot countless people at every New Year's party dressed in those warm retro Christmas sweaters. Well, today's article has nothing to do with our favorite Grandma-made winter sweaters but a pink Lambo previously owned by perhaps the coolest lady in automotive history. We are talking about Lorrie Stern.
If you've been following our articles, and I mean following us for the last eight years (high five for being a loyal reader), you probably read our piece on Lorrie Stern's iconic 1974 pink Lamborghini Espada.
Well, if you've been secretly planning on getting your hands on it, your luck just ran out. Car influencer and vlogger James Lucas Condon of TheStradman YouTube channel just took delivery of this 48-year-old classic supercar.
"This car was owned by a lady named Mrs. Stern. She had it for 40 years, and she took the car everywhere with all her grandchildren," TheStradman said.
If believing in your dreams was a story, TheStradman's journey to this point in time is a testament. After getting laid off twice, moving to California, and living out of his 2002 Audi TT just so he could film supercars, his dreams and aspirations of growing his YouTube channel came to life.
Buying a pink 70s Lamborghini isn't such a big fad for YouTubers nowadays. They make so much money; some have channels dedicated to dishing out cash and freebies on the street. However, what makes TheStradman's journey and his latest post unique is six years ago, he made a wish on YouTube, and unbeknownst to many, it just came true.
On 9th June 2016, he uploaded a post titled, 'My Life Dreams and Aspirations | 6.08.2016,' and on this upload, he reviewed a grey Lamborghini Espada, among other 70s iconic classic cars. He also talked about his vision of the channel walking in the streets of London and how he hopes it grows big enough to fund his adventures.
Fast forward six years later, with 3.87 million subscribers and a garage full of supercars, a truck delivered a rare 1974 Lamborghini Espada to his new house.
Only 1,200 units of this 70s supercar were made, and none came in pink. The previous owner, Ms. Stern, choose the color to match her Long Island home kitchen. The pink Lamborghini Espada in question was a gift from her husband.
TheStradman didn't go into details about the car's condition, but from what we know from our previous article, it was fully restored in 1992, with 100,000 miles (160,000 kilometers) on the odometer.
"Pretty cool to see an Espada. I don't know what it is about this car. I just find it endearing for some reason," TheStradman said six years ago, reviewing a gray Espada in a London showroom.
