Virtual G82 BMW M4 Competition Facelift Axes Divisive Grille in Favor of M8 DNA

Times are hard for automotive fans with Bavarian white-and-blue blood in their veins, as BMW seems intent on seeing its styling polemics through the very end. But if they don’t seem to care about the public’s opinion, there are always solutions.
The aftermarket sector is probably brimming with anticipation as many people might opt for a little visual tuning to make sure the ugly grille won’t be the subject of onlooker irony. But one needs to see how these changes might affect the general styling beforehand, right?
That’s where the automotive world’s digital tuners might come in handy. Visual artists can easily deliver various changes without anyone spending (too much) time and money on real-world modifications. Then, if the alterations pan out, it’s anyone’s choice to have them fitted or not.
But some pixel masters still try to go over to the next level, creating visions of parallel worlds where BMW didn’t come up with a vintage-inspired grille that looks hideous (according to many) from virtually every angle. Well, the new kidney grille has been labeled in various ways, but it’s sometimes best if it just makes itself scarce.
Perhaps that’s the reasoning for Sugar Chow’s latest digital project. The pixel master behind the sugardesign_1 account on social media has seemingly taken a break from his quest of “touring the world!” for a quick spin on the G82 second-generation BMW M4 coupe.
The high-performance sports car, presenting itself in Competition guise, is unofficially going through the LCI (Life Cycle Impulse – aka a traditional facelift) ahead of time. While there are still at least a couple of years (or more) before we see an official take on the matter, the CGI expert has taken upon himself the duty.
And he opted for the traditional approach of looking up to a company sibling, one that usually sits higher on the internal hierarchy. Naturally, that means a jump directly into the M8 realm for the M4 Competition. That also translates into a slimmed-down and widened grille designed to make it a slightly more menacing ride, among others.
Additionally, the virtual artist couldn’t resist throwing a few personal CGI brush strokes, in the form of a mesmerizing orange paintjob, complemented by glossy black aero pieces, as well as a matching set of wheels. Smokin’... like Jim Carrey’s The Mask used to say!
