Unofficial 2023 BMW M2 Active Tourer Manages the Unthinkable, Grille Looks OK

Because there aren’t that many novelties with the second-generation (U06) 2 Series Active Tourer, BMW again opted for a controversial design. Yes, the mega-grille is of course on point.
No matter the backlash surrounding the double-coffin grille (it’s been labeled in so many ways, but ugly/horrific seems to be the general consensus), BMW doesn’t seem willing to listen to the general folk. So, with few technical novelties under its belt, the all-new 2 Series Active Tourer also opted to explode the kidney grille.
That’s a stand-out trait for the new iteration (along with the cockpit’s BMW Curved Display), but some will always be asking for more. Even above the upcoming PHEV powertrains. So, it was only natural for the latest controversial BMW to enter the sights of the automotive virtual artists. With a twist, of course.
Well, as far as the pixel master behind the superrenderscars account on social media is concerned, we have become accustomed to his/her outrageous design ideas. But this time around, since the polemics were already coming from the source, the project goes to the polar opposite. And gives us a credible, (almost) lovable take on an improbable M2 Active Tourer.
Oddly enough, as far as I am concerned, it seems the giga-grille has finally found its styling use. And this CGI expert is not even on BMW’s payroll... Still, even though it’s entirely wishful thinking, the unofficial M2 Active Tourer looks ready for anything. Soccer practice, grocery shopping, a quick spin on the track.
Now, if only BMW would take notice of the oddly appealing styling and would understand that not just any body style works well with the humongous grille... And if only they would make it real, complete with the upcoming M2’s rumored 450-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six shared with the M3, M4, X3 M, and X4 M family!
That’s a stand-out trait for the new iteration (along with the cockpit’s BMW Curved Display), but some will always be asking for more. Even above the upcoming PHEV powertrains. So, it was only natural for the latest controversial BMW to enter the sights of the automotive virtual artists. With a twist, of course.
Well, as far as the pixel master behind the superrenderscars account on social media is concerned, we have become accustomed to his/her outrageous design ideas. But this time around, since the polemics were already coming from the source, the project goes to the polar opposite. And gives us a credible, (almost) lovable take on an improbable M2 Active Tourer.
Oddly enough, as far as I am concerned, it seems the giga-grille has finally found its styling use. And this CGI expert is not even on BMW’s payroll... Still, even though it’s entirely wishful thinking, the unofficial M2 Active Tourer looks ready for anything. Soccer practice, grocery shopping, a quick spin on the track.
Now, if only BMW would take notice of the oddly appealing styling and would understand that not just any body style works well with the humongous grille... And if only they would make it real, complete with the upcoming M2’s rumored 450-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six shared with the M3, M4, X3 M, and X4 M family!