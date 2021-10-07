Gordon Murray T.50 Heading to Goodwood Next Weekend for Public and Dynamic Debut

As one of the last great naturally aspirated supercars, the Gordon Murray T.50 has already made headlines, but it has yet to officially greet the audience. That’s about to change next weekend, however, when the exotic model will be shown in public for the first time, at the 78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting on October 16-17.
Visitors to the event will get to inspect it up close, and will also see it in action for the first time, as it will take on the Goodwood Motor Circuit for a five-lap run, which will mark its official dynamic debut.
“There is no better place to show and demonstrate the T.50 than the Goodwood Members’ Meeting,” said Gordon Murray. “It’s been frustrating not to be able to show our supercar before, but for everyone intending to visit Goodwood, it will certainly be worth the wait. I’m looking forward to it – it’s going to sound superb.”
Looking to ease the wait, the company has shared a video that shows Dario Franchitti drive the T.50 prototype nicknamed ‘George’ at 12,100 rpm. The exotic model uses a naturally aspirated 3.9-liter V12 engine, which was inspired by the twelve-cylinder units powering the Ferrari 250 GTO, McLaren F1, and McLaren MP4/6 F1 car. It produces 650 brake horsepower at 11,500 rpm and 344 lb-ft (467 Nm) of torque at 9,000 rpm. The V12 tips the scales at 392 lbs (178 kg), which makes it the lightest of its kind, the automaker claims.
Besides the T.50, Gordon Murray Automotive will also bring the T.50s Niki Lauda, an even more extreme hypercar, to Goodwood. It has 725 bhp and 358 lb-ft (485 Nm) and will enter production in 2023, limited to 25 copies. The 1967 IGM Ford, 1972 IGM Formula 750 and Duckhams Ford LM, 1975 Brabham BT44B, and 1992 LCC Rocket will also be displayed at the event that will open its doors next weekend.
