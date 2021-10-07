From Massachusetts to Michigan, Here Are Some Ways to Title a Car

Just because someone abandoned a vehicle on your property and you find it after you purchased the land doesn't mean that it will be automatically yours, at least not in Massachusetts and Michigan.
Sometimes it is hard to understand why an abandoned vehicle cannot be yours. After all, when you bought that land, you bought it with everything on it. Well, since cars are considered different properties than, let's say, a tin can or a spoon, the governments from each state understand to deal with them differently. Thus, even in some relaxed states, you can't get that car under your name. Moreover, in many states, you have to call the police and remove it from your property. But don't worry, you can buy it at a public auction. On the other hand, in more than half of U.S., you can get a bonded title, which is the case in Massachusetts and Michigan.Where the zip code began
The small town Agawam from Massachusetts was the first to receive a Zone Improvement Plan code, or zip-code for short. This state is also known for the Boston Tea Party, and its Dunkin' Donuts, and the first public park. They care about their environment and don't like to see abandoned cars littering the scenic Old King's Highway (Route 6A), or any other public place.
That said, what can you do if you find such a vehicle on your property? First of all, don't touch it since there is a $300 fine if you do that. Sure, you may call the police, and they will remove the vehicle for you, and then maybe you'll have a chance to get it at an auction somewhere. But what if it's not a rust bucket, but a Chevrolet Corvette C1? Would you give it for free?
Guess not. I wouldn't, that's for sure. In that case, you have a few options: put a lien on the vehicle, try contacting the owner for a bill of sale or a transfer title, or go for a bonded title. Also, you might have a chance to put a lien on the vehicle, ask the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV.) for the owner, and try contacting them with a return receipt. If you don't get any answer, you can proceed by publishing announcements in a local newspaper stating the vehicle's make, model, and color.
Ask any petrolhead what's the world's car capital, and they should answer Detroit. Even though almost half of this state's area is covered by water, it still has plenty of roads and properties to find abandoned vehicles on, which you might claim.
In Michigan, a vehicle is considered abandoned if it remains on a state road for at least 18 hours, or on public property for 48 hours. After that, police will take it into custody, and the Secretary of State will notify the owner, who will have ten days to recover it. After that, the state will auction the vehicle. Thus, even if you find a 1969 Camaro on the side of the road, all you can do is to call the police, but you cannot touch it. If it's on your property, you can't do anything about it either. Unless you want to keep it and try to contact the former owner, you have to announce the police, and they will tow it away. Then, you might have a chance to buy it at an auction.
start a restoration process only after you have the title on your name.
