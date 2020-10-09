Gordon Murray T.50 Build Secrets to Be Shown by Dario Franchitti in New Vlog

Somewhere in the UK a true successor to the McLaren F1 is being cooked up. The chef in charge of the recipe is the same Gordon Murray who made the F1 possible, but he’s also got some help. Most recently that help came from Dario Franchitti, the man who we now know is the development driver for the project.
T.50 is how the car is called, and given the hands that crafted it, it only took 48 hours for all the planned 100 units to be spoken for. Mind you, the car is still far from being ready.
The fact that it is already sold out matters little for us info-hungry fans, because we expect this one to be one extraordinary machine. Murray seems to know this, and on Friday (October 9) we got wind of Franchitti starting his own vlog documenting “the whole T.50 journey.” And who better to tell us this story that the winner of multiple Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Daytona races?
We are not being told how often we are to expect new videos, but we already have the very first (and short) one attached below. Rest assured we’ll cover the rest of them as soon as they appear.
Shown for the first time late last year, the T.50 is powered by a naturally-aspirated Cosworth 3.9-liter engine in V12 configuration that is supposed to be the highest-revving road car engine ever made.
Power output is not exactly off the charts (650 hp, can be increased for short periods with the help of a 48-volt integrated starter-generator and changes made to the car’s fan functions to a total of 700 hp) but it’s more than enough for a vehicle that weighs just 980 kg (2,160 pounds).
As said, only 100 units of the T,50 were announced so far, each priced at £2 million before taxes. The first customer delivery is not expected tot take place before January 2022.
