Gordon Murray Preparing "More Conventional" Model, Maybe Electric Sports Car Too

More on this:

1 Gordon Murray T.50 Now Has a Race-Spec Version, Coming in 2023

2 Never Mind the T.50, Gordon Murray's Original McLaren F1 Is Worth $16 Million

3 Production Version of Gordon Murray’s T.50 Is Finally Here

4 Gordon Murray Explains How He’s Making the T.50 So Lightweight

5 Extreme McLaren F1 Body Kit Is Not What Gordon Murray Had in Mind