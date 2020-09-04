Gordon Murray T.50 Now Has a Race-Spec Version, Coming in 2023

Gordon Murray, the man behind the legendary McLaren F1, is back in business of making adrenaline-pumping cars. T.50 is the name of his latest project, and was shown in production spec at the beginning of August. 48 hours later, all 100 units were already spoken for.
It was almost a given that the T.50 would receive a track-spec variant, given the success of the road-going one, and voila, here it is. T.50s is what it’s called, and it’s specs leave no room for doubt as to its capabilities.
Sporting a massive 1,758 mm-wide (69 inches) delta wing at the rear, a new front splitter, underbody aerofoil and adjustable diffusers, the T.50s weighs just 890 kg (1,962 lbs), which is almost 100 kg (220 lbs) lighter than the road-going version.
The aerodynamic elements of the car help it generate almost double its weight in downforce (1,500 kg), while the Cosworth V12 has been tuned further to generate 700 ps of power. A clever ram-induction system brings the output up to 730 ps if need be.
There are six different aerodynamic modes on the road T.50, but this one here is locked on the most potent of all, High Downforce Mode. This should give it incredible speed and cornering abilities, which requires a powerful braking system to bring it to a halt. The task is handled by Brembo carbon ceramic discs with six-piston calipers at the front, and four-piston calipers at the rear. When activated, they have the power to bring the car to a halt while subjecting the driver to up to 3 gs.
“With an unwavering focus on performance, and free from road-going legislation and maintenance considerations, the T.50s will achieve astonishing performance on track, demonstrating the full extent of the car’s capabilities,” Murray said in a statement.
“We’ve thrown everything at pushing this car beyond the levels of anything that’s been done before – it’s a celebration of British engineering and our team’s extensive motorsport experience.”
Production of the T.50s should begin in 2023 and it will be limited. Each car is priced at £3.1 million before taxes ($4.1 million), and for that each owner will get the car, the set-up, and training and racing and support.
Full details on the car and its capabilities can be found in the press release section below.
Sporting a massive 1,758 mm-wide (69 inches) delta wing at the rear, a new front splitter, underbody aerofoil and adjustable diffusers, the T.50s weighs just 890 kg (1,962 lbs), which is almost 100 kg (220 lbs) lighter than the road-going version.
The aerodynamic elements of the car help it generate almost double its weight in downforce (1,500 kg), while the Cosworth V12 has been tuned further to generate 700 ps of power. A clever ram-induction system brings the output up to 730 ps if need be.
There are six different aerodynamic modes on the road T.50, but this one here is locked on the most potent of all, High Downforce Mode. This should give it incredible speed and cornering abilities, which requires a powerful braking system to bring it to a halt. The task is handled by Brembo carbon ceramic discs with six-piston calipers at the front, and four-piston calipers at the rear. When activated, they have the power to bring the car to a halt while subjecting the driver to up to 3 gs.
“With an unwavering focus on performance, and free from road-going legislation and maintenance considerations, the T.50s will achieve astonishing performance on track, demonstrating the full extent of the car’s capabilities,” Murray said in a statement.
“We’ve thrown everything at pushing this car beyond the levels of anything that’s been done before – it’s a celebration of British engineering and our team’s extensive motorsport experience.”
Production of the T.50s should begin in 2023 and it will be limited. Each car is priced at £3.1 million before taxes ($4.1 million), and for that each owner will get the car, the set-up, and training and racing and support.
Full details on the car and its capabilities can be found in the press release section below.