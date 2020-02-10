After Previewing the Stunning T.50, Gordon Murray Comes Up with This

kWh

During the MOVE 2020 show at ExCeL in London this week, Murray will be showing together with two other companies, Delta Motorsport and itMoves, the Motiv autonomous vehicle platform. Designed to be used for anything from people to goods transportation and beyond, the Motiv is described as a tiny, ultra-weight quadricycle the likes of which the world has never seen.The concept that will be shown in the British capital city benefitted from Murray’s expertise in manufacturing lightweight cars. Called iStream Superlight, the technology makes use of ultra-lightweight high strength extruded aluminum in the chassis, composite panels and door to make the entire assembly weigh just 450 kg.Powered by a 17.3liquid-cooled battery pack and a 20electric motor, the Motiv should be capable of traveling for up to 100 km on a single charge (62 miles), at speeds of up to 40 mph (65kph).“Motiv has the potential to transform future mobility,” Gordon Murray said in a statement.“The best way to make any vehicle commercially viable and cost-effective, while delivering first-class efficiency, is to make it as light as it can be while retaining the highest levels of safety. With MOTIV we have used our iStream® technologies to create an ultra-lightweight body structure that delivers a vehicle that is compact, refined, safe and versatile, while remaining capable of significant range.”The Motiv is not Murray’s first foray into the world of small vehicles. Prior to dedicating his work to the T.50, the designer came up with the T.25 and T.27, both city cars that were confirmed for production many years ago, but failed to actually take off.