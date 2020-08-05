Production Version of Gordon Murray’s T.50 Is Finally Here

Gordon Murray is the founder and CEO of the design studio of the same name, currently headquartered in Shalford, United Kingdom, and said to be “one of the finest automotive design teams in the world.” Before laying the foundations of his firm, Murray led the designing process of numerous Formula One and road legal cars, including the glorious McLaren F1.
Since it was established in 2007, Gordon Murray Design has developed a patented automotive manufacturing technology they call iStream, as well as introducing an innovative urban mobility vehicle all the way back in 2010. It was powered by a modified three-cylinder 660cc engine and aimed to be efficient and lightweight, serving as an ideal way to move through the city.
It’s been named T.25, was smaller than the Smart Fortwo and brought along an electric twin by the name of T.27. However, don't let the resemblance between the T.25 and T.50 names mislead you into thinking they are similar in any other way, because you would be painfully mistaken!
T.50’s mill is a development of Cosworth with a redline of 12,100 rpm (that must be a spectacular sound to hear), described by Murray as being "the greatest internal-combustion engine ever fitted to a road car." The manufacturer also claims this to be the lightest V12 ever assembled for a road car, weighing as little as 392 lbs (178kg). Inside Murray’s beast, its power is transmitted through a six-speed manual gearbox.
In terms of appearance, Gordon Murrey Design’s T.50 closely resembles the McLaren F1. It almost seems like it is intended to be a tribute to it, sharing its stylish low-slung nose and inlet design. Transparent roof panels, generously sized windows on its gullwing doors and a lengthy, curved windshield wrap around to form the cabin.
I know, you might be saying to yourself "okay, that’s cool, but what the hell is that turbine-looking thing on the rear?"
Well, it’s perhaps one of T.50’s most stunning innovations: a 15.75-inch (400 mm) fan that spins at 7,000 rpm, powered by a 48-volt electric motor. Along with the rear diffusers and spoiler, it will provide between 50 and 100 percent more downforce depending on the selected driving mode. Now, that’s what I call active aerodynamics!
Production for Gordon Murray’s T.50 is expected to start in January 2022 and will be limited to 100 units. Each model will be priced at an eye-watering £2.36 million before taxes (at current exchange rates, that’ll be $3.08 million).
What are your thoughts on this highly anticipated supercar?
